What Can high quality Airwheel Smart Electric Scooter Do?

When traffic jam is inevitable, how can people make their journeys convenient? It is recommended to ride an Airwheel for commuting.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel, as a green and eco-friendly means of transport, is a good option for convenient commuting. Users will have a nice trip with an Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter. Next, two members of Airwheel will be introducedE3 backpack e bike and R5 electric moped bike.



The first model to be introduced is Airwheel E3 backpack e bike. It is a vogue e bike launched by Airwheel. Its unique left-right saddle design differentiates Airwheel E3 from other similar means of transport to be popular with users. In terms of performance, Airwheel E3 electric bike in backpack is electrically driven instead of burning gasoline or generating any emissions. Additionally, Airwheel E3 Smart Electric Bike is small in size and weighs only 12.5 kilograms, users can carry it out since both men and women can lift it up.



The second model is Airwheel R5 electric moped bike. It is quite a means of transport. Equipped with imported batteries which is powerful and can be recharged for numerous or more cycles, it can carry users here and there with sufficient power. Furthermore, Airwheel R5 electric folding bike can carry a maximum load of 100 kilograms and travel at 20km/h at most. Also, Airwheel R5 city e bike is designed with three ride modes man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles. With high-end configuration and strong performance, R5 wins so many fans within a short time after it is launched.



In addition to serving as means of transport, users can also do exercises on Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter. As is known to scooter lovers, a scooter is controlled through the center of gravity. One may lean forward and backward or tilt to make the scooter move forward, stop or make turns. In this case, users can get their spines and muscles exercised. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a



Be brave to pursue a better life and select a better way of commuting. Users can thus get rid of traffic jam and other problems with Airwheel electric walkcar.





