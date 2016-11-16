Marapharm Ventures Inc. announces an agreement to acquire assets in California



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - November 16, 2016 Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. ("Marapharm") announces that it has entered into an agreement to purchase an industrial facility in southern California and three (3) medical marijuana licenses for manufacturing, cultivation, and retail uses. The land size is 40,510 square feet and the existing building size is 6,875 square feet, with a 19-foot-ceiling clearance, for a purchase price of $3.2 million USD, based on $450 USD per square foot for the building and $65 USD per square foot for the land. The yard area is paved and suitable for greenhouse growing. The purchase is subject to, and contingent upon, completion of satisfactory due diligence, including background checks, and closing documentation for the issuances of the three (3) licenses to Marapharm within 120 days, with the closing to take place 120 days from the removal of contingencies.



"We are really excited to have such a prize property as well as three licenses, and to be in the California market. The 'Yes' vote in California is significant for a number of reasons: (i) California, if it were a stand-alone state, would be the 6th largest economy in the world, with a population of 40 million people, and (ii) this decision means the entire West Coast of the United States has legalized recreational marijuana. Once Canada is legal, the West Coast all the way from Mexico to Alaska will be legal, so the opportunity is huge, says Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO.



Marapharm has 300,000 square feet of medical marijuana licenses, land, and facilities in WA and NV and, about two and a half years ago, Marapharm applied in Canada to Health Canada for a MMPR (Production and Sales) license, having since passed the necessary security clearances. The application is currently in the in-depth screening process. In September 2016, Health Canada contacted Marapharm with a provision to amend its application to allow for the new regulations, known as ACMPR.





Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



www.marapharm.com or Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com



Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.





