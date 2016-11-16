       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Airwheel S6 Reshapes The Previous Smart mini Self Balancing Electric Scooters Of Airwheel

On 29 September 2015, Airwheel unveiled three intelligent self-balancing scooters, i.e. S6, M3 and Z3.

(firmenpresse) - Throughout the whole history of new product conferences by Airwheel, this new product conference is the one in which Airwheel rolled out the most new products. In addition, all the roll-outs showed an in-depth meaning to the whole sector. Each series and each model have their own features, however, Airwheel S6 reshapes the previous self-balancing electric scooters of Airwheel.

Airwheel S6 is a kind of a bend of innovation and combination. Being a new member of S-series, S6 sitting-posture electric scooter still adopts the two-wheeled structure to restore the excellent ability to maintain balance. And the standing board remains so that it offers a comfortable standing on the board when the rider steer S6. Light weight and mini structure, it can be easily conquered even by girls. Giving your girlfriend, your lover or your mom an Airwheel S6, you are making a wise choice.

But it also made some differences. This time, Airwheel dispenses with the design of control shaft. The failure to use the control shaft means that Airwheel has to apply a brand new way to manipulate S6. This also will cost the rider some time to learn the new way to control. For the purpose of ease of use, a saddle is installed in S6 mini self-balancing scooter S6 models itself on A3, adopting the sitting-posture riding mode. The borrowing represents the perfect combination.

Though the functions of S6 saddle-equipped scooter have been dramatically enhanced, the safety performance is never been undervalued. Airwheel has simplified the learning process. Its agility and safety assurance will help riders learn to use within short time. Each series and each model have their own characteristic features. The combination of their characteristic features is quite a cleaver and wise choice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a

From the A3, which supports single way of riding to S6 two wheel electric walkcar, which supports two ways of riding, Airwheel emphasizes that the essence of innovation and change is to benefit people.



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

