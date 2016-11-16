ULFMvalve.com Launched Six Different Types of American Standard Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings

ULFMvalve.com, aiming at becoming the global leader in pipe fittings manufacturing and exporting, recently launched six different types of malleable iron pipe fittings.

(firmenpresse) - China - ULFMvalve.com, a leading manufacturer and supplier of iron pipe fittings in China, recently launched six new products, all of which are malleable iron pipe fittings . The owners claimed that all of the six products meet the American standards as all their products are UL and FM approved. The company owners said that their products are also approved by other agencies from Germany, Spain and many other countries.



The malleable iron fittings that the company offers now include 90 degree elbow fittings, 180 degree cross fittings, socket fittings, socket reducing fittings, bushing fittings, plug fittings, conical joint fittings and many other different types of malleable iron fittings that are made to fit the bill for plumbing service providers and contractors. The owners said that the company has grown by leaps and bounds through the years thanks to their continued commitment to meet customer demands and excellent customer service.



Apart from UL and FM approval, the owners indicated that their grooved pipe fittings also meet the BS standards, which is considered a quality benchmark in the UK. The company also strives to standards and specifications followed in other countries such as Germany, Canada, Spain, Morocco etc.



Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the new products, the CEO and managing director of ULFMvalve.com maintained that their export volume has increased, indicating a continuous revenue growth. He also said that the company is looking at further expansion and their R&D team is busy developing newer models of fire sprinkler fittings and other types of fittings.



We cater to the industry demands and our manufacturing facility has been set up to meet the international demands. We aim to develop many more malleable iron fittings and other types of products that will meet the demands of our customers, said the CEO. At this moment, we are keeping our focus on R&D and product development. However, it is our priority to comply with all the standards and specifications that are accepted worldwide as we want to become the true global leader in plumbing fittings manufacturing and supplying, he added.





About the Company



ULFMvalve.com is a reputable China based manufacturer and trader of valves and fittings.



