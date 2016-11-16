Aqua Comms Partners With Megaport to Enable Elastic Interconnection to Its Transatlantic Subsea Cable Network

Innovative Partnership Allows Enterprise Customers to Access Transatlantic Capacity on AEConnect via Megaport's Global Software Defined Network

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- ("Aqua Comms"), the operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea fibre-optic network interconnecting New York, Dublin and London, and , the US subsidiary of Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("") and a global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services, today announce a partnership whereby Megaport will access the Aqua Comms' ("AEConnect") system and enable elastic interconnection to its transatlantic subsea cable network.

This innovative partnership will allow enterprise customers to access transatlantic capacity on AEConnect via Megaport's global Software Defined Network ("SDN"). Megaport's customers will be able to utilise elastic interconnection services to Aqua Comms' transatlantic subsea network and take advantage of the agility and flexibility that this solution provides. These customers can rapidly provision services including direct cloud connections and Point to Point transport between the U.S. and Europe, each way, to enable multi-cloud, multi-region, and hybrid cloud architectures.

"We're excited to partner with Megaport and enable its enterprise customers to rapidly connect their network to other services and data centres across the world via elastic interconnection to AEConnect," states Nigel Bayliff, CEO, Aqua Comms. "We're confident that this initial pact is a precursor to many successful alliances between our companies in the near future."

As with all Megaport enabled networking services, customers can consume elastic bandwidth on the Aqua Comms systems, pay for what they use and adjust it as their business demands change. Megaport's estimated Ready for Service date is targeted for early December 2016. This is the first phase of a larger partnership between Aqua Comms and Megaport that may include additional capacity and terrestrial landings.

"Megaport enables enterprises to utilise Aqua Comms' subsea capacity in a way that they haven't been able to before," comments Denver Maddux, CEO of Megaport. "Enterprises can now directly connect to public cloud providers outside of their own region, on-demand. This opens the door for new use cases and better economics as IT architecture moves towards multi-region, multi-cloud deployments. Directly connecting at the capacity your business needs between regional public and private cloud infrastructure enables redundancy, improved security, and, in general, better performance for cloud-based applications. As a leading provider of transatlantic bandwidth, Aqua Comms is the perfect partner to bring new service offerings to our mutual customers and ties in nicely with our market launch in Europe. It's so great to be working with such an excellent group of people that provide critical connectivity services."

For more information about Aqua Comms, visit or email . For more information about Megaport, please visit .

Aqua Comms DAC is the owner and operator of the transatlantic cable AEConnect and the Irish Sea cable CeltixConnect, and was established with a vision to build, acquire or merge with subsea fibre-optic cable networks to provide capacity networking solutions to the global media, content providers and IT companies. To learn more about Aqua Comms and its new transatlantic subsea cable system, AEConnect, visit

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. The Company's global SDN enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services and data centres across the world. Services can be directly controlled by customers via their mobile devices, computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various cities.

Led by industry veteran Denver Maddux, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and cloud connectivity. Megaport connects over 550 customers throughout its 132 locations in 36 markets in 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner. If you would like to learn more about Megaport, please visit .





