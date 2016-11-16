SFC Energy partner AG Group delivers man portable SFC Energy Network to Belgian Army

After success of the SFC Energy Equipment with French Defense, French and Belgian Customs, and French Law Enforcement Forces, AG Group now also supplies SFC?s portable, mobile and covert defense energy solutions to the Belgian Special Forces.

SFC Energy Network reliably powers off-grid soldier devices in multi-day missions.

JENNY 600S fuel cell increases Soldier mobility and mission flexibility by reducing weight.

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces the delivery of an initial order by their distributor, autonomous energy expert AG Group (AG Systems, Chatillon la Borde, France, and AG Europe, AG Systems Genk, Belgium) for the delivery of SFC Energy?s man portable SFC Energy Network. The Belgian Special Forces will use the portable energy network to reliably power soldier devices in a wide variety of missions in austere environments. The order generated revenues to the amount of EUR 0.2 million.

AG Group are autonomous energy experts with a long experience in defense and law enforcement projects. They have been successfully distributing SFC Energy?s portable, mobile and covert power solutions to French Defense, French and Belgian security & surveillance customers, and French Law Enforcement Forces for many years.

The SFC Energy Network is a lightweight, highly innovative power solution for soldiers in the field. It consists of SFC Energy?s portable JENNY 600S fuel cell, the SFC Power Manager PM3G, and various accessories, to reliably power devices and charges batteries in the field for many days.

Thanks to the high energy density of the fuel methanol cartridges (7 times higher than Li-ion batteries), soldiers can carry along much power at minimum weight and volume. In a 96-hour mission this enables weight savings of up to 80% over conventional power supplies. In the field, the JENNY 600S fuel cell increases mission autonomy and operational mobility and flexibility with significantly reduced weight.



?The Belgian Special Forces are now able to accomplish missions that are not feasible with conventional batteries or would require an enormous logistical effort. They are now compatible with the NATO forces that already fielded the SFC fuel cell and power management solutions.?, says Patrick Albert, co-founder of AG Systems and AG Europe, the SFC Energy defense partners in Benelux and France.

?We are excited to have the Belgian Army join the prestigious group of International Defense Forces, who use our defense fuel cells in their missions?, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG. ?We see a growing demand for our market leading portfolio of portable, vehicle-based, stationary, and back-up power products on the basis of fuel cells, as defense organizations are looking into new alternatives for tackling the increasing security challenges of our time.?

Numerous international NATO and PfP defense organizations use SFC Energy fuel cell products. SFC Energy has been cooperating closely with German Bundeswehr and the U.S. Army for over 10 years. SFC fuel cell and accessory products carry a NATO stock number.

All SFC fuel cells and cartridges are approved for air transport according to UN3473. Transport logistics for the fuel methanol are much easier than for Li-ion batteries or Diesel.

Additional information on the SFC Energy?s off grid power portfolio for defense, security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.sfc-defense.com, www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.



SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





Company information / Profile:

