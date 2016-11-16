Airwheel S8 mini Electric Walkcar with seat Is A Superstar Among The New Products In 2016

As the newest models in the top-product series in Airwheel family, S8 sitting-posture electric scooters are the next star product in Airwheel family.

(firmenpresse) - Among the new products in 2016, Airwheel S8 is one of the main roles. And in the coming EICMA 2016, Airwheel S8 will be exhibited again. Airwheel is very confident that Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter will be the next star in its family. As the carrier of Airwheels hope, the S8 has many key features which make it the flagship in all Airwheel products.



Airwheel has adopted the bold design of multi riding postures in S8 electric scooter with seat. In previous Airwheel S series, there are control shafts which riders hold to control the vehicles. But this time Airwheel boldly abandoned such a successful design and applied its new attempts in improving intelligent scootersthe ergonomic seats which introduce the sitting-posture ridings into the intelligent scooter market. The C shaped operating rod is designed to be adjustable, in a bid to provide riders a more comfortable and elegant riding experience.



On Airwheel S8, riders can stand or sit to ride the vehicles without the necessity of holding the control shaft. The two wheels with large hubs help S8 two wheel electric walkcar conquer all bumps on the roads. The experiences of designing previous products and the better stability of the two wheels make S8 a more stable vehicle, which makes S8 possible for riders to do other affairs while riding them.



For people with special needs, like waiter in the open restaurants and photographers who want to shoot moving objects, Airwheel S8 are their best option for their work and interests. Besides the functions, the look of Airwheel S8 mini self-balancing scooter is also the reason why they win the love from consumers. The inspirations of Airwheel in designing the appearances of S8 come from fictions movies like star wars and Wall-E. The first sight of S8 electric self-balancing scooter will convince people of the reliability of S8 in being the loyal friends of riders. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





