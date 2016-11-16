Workday Continues Momentum Across Europe

New Medium and Large Enterprise Customers including Airbus Group, CPA Global, and TomTom Join Fast-Growing European Customer Community

(firmenpresse) - PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- -- (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for and today announced continued momentum with both medium and large enterprise customers across Europe. At Workday's annual customer conference in Europe -- -- the company announced that organisations including Airbus Group, CPA Global, and TomTom have joined the company's existing community of customers, which includes Centrica, Northern & Shell, and Rolls-Royce plc.

With a unified suite of applications including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday allows European organisations to embrace the cloud and access real-time financial and workforce insights required to drive success today and in the future -- all through a single system built in the cloud.

Spanning a wide variety of industries, large enterprise organisations in Europe such as and continue to deploy and drive business value with Workday. Additionally, organisations that have recently selected Workday HCM include:

, headquartered in Toulouse, France, is a global pioneer in aeronautics, space and defence-related services.

, headquartered in London, is one of the fastest growing global advertising and media groups.

, headquartered in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, is a leading global, business-to-business provider of services to the travel industry.

, headquartered in Madrid, is a leading company in blasting products and services for the mining, quarrying, and construction sectors.

, headquartered in Lestrem, France, is a global leader in specialty food ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients from plant-based, raw materials.

, headquartered in Amsterdam, is the world's leading supplier of map-making and location-based technologies and services.

Fueled by successful Workday deployments from organisations such as , , , and , Workday continues to add new medium enterprise customers to its community in Europe, including:

headquartered in Paris, is the world's leading long distance ridesharing service.

, headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands, is the world's leading IP management and technology company.

, headquartered in Venray, The Netherlands, is one of the world's biggest providers of vehicle roof systems.

, headquartered in Berlin and Munich, is a leading operator of digital marketplaces specialising in the real estate and automotive sectors.

, headquartered in Zurich, is a financial institute specialising in wealth and asset management and investment banking.

, headquartered in Madrid is a saving and credit digital bank.

With Workday, customers are able to:

With real-time visibility into the state of financial and people performance, customers are able to increase transparency for stakeholders and constituents and more quickly adjust programs as needed.

: With built-in analytics and reporting, customers have insight into the health of their workforce, programs, and services required to make more confident decisions that help drive organizational goals.

In response to an increasingly digital and on-the-go workforce, Workday delivers an engaging user experience that enables customers to easily access, analyse and act on the right information without restraint of being at a desk. Whether it's an employee approving an invoice from a smartphone or a recruiter logging a candidate's information on a tablet -- Workday is built to work how, when, and where people want to work.

With Workday's , customers are able to keep pace with new regulations and industry changes without the pain of costly, time-consuming upgrades experienced with legacy systems. Additionally, because all customers are always on the same version of Workday, they are able to engage and share best practices with one another, which helps foster success for the broader Workday community.

"Workday offers Centrica a unique opportunity to reshape people management in every part of our business, enabling our line managers to fully drive people processes for their teams and the HR function to step up as strategic partners to our business counterparts," said Jill Shedden, group HR director, Centrica. "With one system for HR data, all of our countries now operate in a consistent way and our leaders are able to access people insights when and where the business requires. As a direct result of Workday, we have been able to make traction against our strategic goals."

"Our goal is to ensure that HR within TomTom fully supports operational effectiveness and aligns directly with company objectives. With more than 4,600 people working across 37 countries, TomTom looked to Workday to help deliver the best HR experience possible, replacing a mixed bag of systems that connected to one another with varying degrees of success," said Arne-Christian van der Tang, senior vice president of group HR, TomTom. "With one system and source for HR data, we are able to optimize everything from recruiting, to onboarding, to day-to-day people management. As we continue to hire and develop the world's greatest talent, it's crucial to have tools like Workday in place to create the best possible experience for candidates and employees."

"It's key to have tools like Workday in place to continually develop top talent and keep our employees engaged as we grow," said Judith Jungmann, senior vice president, HR president people, organisation & culture, Scout24. "Workday shares our commitment to equip employees with the best solutions that enable them to achieve more every day and also understands that an engaging user experience is crucial to help us create a more connected workforce that can drive our future success."

"Organisations across Europe need real-time insights that give them the agility to react quickly to changing market conditions and roll out new products and services globally in order to survive in a time of unparalleled disruption," said Chano Fernandez, president, EMEA & APJ, Workday. "More and more organisations are realizing the benefits of choosing one system that offers visibility into financials, people, and operations while providing the flexibility to adapt to new market demands and regulations. With Workday, customers can succeed in an era of business change, while continually preparing for future opportunities and challenges."

is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for and . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers human capital management, financial management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000 organisations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

