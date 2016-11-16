PSN selects Newtec Dialog® to deliver rural broadband in Indonesia

(firmenpresse) - Multiservice platform selected for Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) USO project



JAKARTA, Indonesia and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 16 November 2016. Newtec  a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications  today announced its Newtec Dialog® platform has been selected by Indonesian satellite telecommunications service provider Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN) to deliver broadband access to underserved rural areas.



Using the Newtec Dialog platform, PSN has been supplied with a 4IF Hub module and hundreds of MDM3100 Satellite Modems featuring Mx-DMA® to provide services using C-band transponders. The multiservice platform will be used by PSN to deliver satellite Internet access to schools, government offices and Puskesmas (community health clinics) as part of the universal service obligation for MCIT  Indonesias Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.



PSN evaluated various options based on SCPC and MF-TDMA technologies and concluded that the Newtec Dialog platform provides the best fit and total cost of ownership, based on the high throughput VSAT capabilities and Newtecs award-winning return link technology Mx-DMA, which delivers the efficiency of SCPC with the dynamic bandwidth allocation capability of MF-TDMA.



Adi Rahman Adiwoso, CEO at PSN, said: "Newtec Dialog provides us with the ability to deliver efficient and flexible Internet connectivity especially for high-speed services within a single platform. This access will make such a huge difference to the lives of those in rural areas of Indonesia, where more traditional means of connectivity are unreliable or non-existent."



As a multiservice platform, Newtec Dialog enables tailored services and guarantees optimal modulation, bandwidth allocation, service availability, reliable automation of link setups and flexible workflow support, whether it is being used to provide broadcast, consumer broadband, cellular backhaul or mobility services.





Thomas Van den Driessche, Newtecs CCO, added: To have the Newtec Dialog platform selected by PSN shows its ability to provide a service that is flexible enough to fit the needs of rural broadband connectivity and scalable enough to handle a project that we know will continue to expand.







About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government and defense, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.



Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.



Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customers needs worldwide.



About Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN)

Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN, www.psn.co.id) is the first private satellite telecommunications company in Indonesia and a leading Asian provider of a full range of satellite-based telecommunication services, covering both fixed and mobile telephony services. The companys satellite coverage spans the Indonesian archipelago as well as a large portion of ASEAN, while its services are used by a broad range of sectors, most notably, telecommunications, banking, and government.



PSN prides itself as employing one of the largest concentration of satellite engineers in the country. A significant 78 percent of PSN staff has been with the company for more than five years, while about a quarter have been with PSN for more than 10 years.



The companys vision is to become a leading provider of comprehensive telecommunication services beyond satellites in the Asia  Pacific region, and the mission is Expanding the Limit. The objective is to help create an information  based society and thus improve the lives of communities by closing the technology gap, such that a wider reach and coverage can be met, even for those in remote areas. As part of its future growth strategy, PSN is building a new C-Band and HTS Ku-Band satellite, which will enable the company to provide voice and data communication, video broadcast and broadband services in Indonesia and further across South East Asia.

