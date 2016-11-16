Airwheel A3 Smart Saddle Equipped Electric Scooter Is a Cost Effective Product

It is very amazing when Airwheel presented Airwheel intelligent electric scooter with such a low price which is affordable to the public because then intelligent e scooters were once thought to be the luxury toys for the rich.

(firmenpresse) - For years development, Airwheel has presented Airwheel fans with many wonderful products. Airwheel electric scooters have won the market share and reputation at the same time. Indeed, the popularity of Airwheel comes from Airwheels being mean to its products. Airwheel A3 saddle-equipped scooter is a cost-effective product, for instance.



Airwheel presented consumers the A series. It is only a dream to enjoy the speed and comfort of cars and convenience of walk. But Airwheel turned this dream into reality. Airwheel A3 has an ergonomic seat on its twin-wheels, which makes the sitting-posture riding possible. Compared with previous intelligent scooters, Airwheel A3 sitting-posture self-balancing scooter offers riders more comfort and the same strong performances. Before the release of A3, riders can only standing, which is fatigue after a good time, so the last-distance trip is impossible. However, riders now could comfortably sit on the leather sadder, laying their feet on the stainless steel pedals and hands on the silica gel handlebars.



Moreover, Airwheel developed exclusive function modules for Airwheel A3 like electronic brake system, which makes the vehicle much easier to be stopped. Electric scooters can also be very elegant. Plus, A3 intelligent electric scooter can be connected into users phone via APP. This marked another great stride in intelligence.



Airwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter has low price but strong performances because of the top-quality vehicle units like noise-free maglev motor and the most advanced intelligent CPU. And the built-in intelligent operating system packages aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system. The resin shell outside the vehicle body has been developed into fashionable and cool shapes and styles. Riders on Airwheel A3 electric scooter with seat will become the fashion icons on the road. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





Airwheel's success is built on enabling customers to live freer, providing them with an intelligent companion, helping them find passion and joy from life, to realize higher personal value. In the future, Airwheel electric walkcar will be always working hard to offer people the best services and products.



