SkyKick Named One of the Fastest Growing Businesses in North America

Cloud management software company ranked number 113 for revenue growth on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM), number two among companies based in Washington State

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- SkyKick (), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, today announced it is number 113 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. SkyKick made Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 based on an audit by Deloitte of SkyKick's 2012 to 2015 fiscal year revenue growth. SkyKick's revenue grew 813 percent during this period.

"It's an honor to make this prestigious list by enabling IT partners around the world to lead the cloud revolution," said SkyKick co-CEO and co-Founder Todd Schwartz.

"By creating the world's first and most comprehensive cloud management platform, we've been able to accelerate and transform the way tens of thousands of businesses around the world consume cloud technology," said SkyKick co-CEO and co-Founder Evan Richman. "SkyKick has made a big impact in just a few years."

SkyKick was founded with the mission to help IT technology partners be more successful in the cloud. Its original flagship cloud management product, the SkyKick , has helped thousands of IT Technology partners around the world reduce risk and efficiently move a customer's email infrastructure to the cloud. Today its award-winning cloud management platform and products are used by more than 5,000 global IT partners in over 125 countries to manage their customer's cloud applications and services. With SkyKick's unified cloud management platform, IT partners can easily grow their cloud business, improve operational efficiency and better serve their customers.

SkyKick's products, people and growth has earned the company numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington State.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for IT solution partners. Its products help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 5,000 partners in more than 125 countries use SkyKick's products to accelerate their cloud business, and the company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington State. SkyKick is headquartered in Seattle, Wash., and has offices in Amsterdam, Sydney and Tokyo.

