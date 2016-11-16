The Reasons Accounting For the Success of Airwheel intelligent Electric Scooter with high quality

As a newly-emerged transport tool, intelligent electric scooter has swept the globe since its birth. For different consumers, they have different reasons for choosing electric scooter.

(firmenpresse) - Electric walkcar, as a newly-emerged transport tool has swept the globe since its birth. Investors and entrepreneurs have boosted confidence in this market and the industry enjoys rapid growth. Different brands and products spring up in these years. Today, lets take Airwheel intelligent power scooter for example, and conclude the reasons for its success.



Different consumers have different reasons for choosing Airwheel intelligent electric scooter. For urban dwellers, Airwheel intelligent power scooter is the perfect choice for commuting short-distance. The portable and light-weighted device frees daily commuters of being caught in traffic jams. It zips through the crowds freely and swiftly. People could carry them onto the buses or metros, and then ride it to finish the last several miles between the station and their companies. For instance, the Airwheel E3 intelligent e bike can be folded into a backpack to facilitate the daily commuting. Small though E3 is, its aluminum alloy frame can bear 100KG load.



For sports enthusiasts, riding Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter could help to train balancing and coordinating abilities. Some X-sports fans even ride electric unicycles for parkour. Riding Airwheel one wheel scooter is even an efficient exercise to lose weight. For environmentalists, Airwheel eco-friendly Smart Electric Bike will lead a green revolution. The device is powered by electricity and it consumes very little energy running for long distance. Some researchers have conducted an experiment that shows Airwheel electric scooters emit less CO2 than other vehicles running for the same distance.



Plus, Airwheel electric walkcars are now fashionable gifts to share. Giving parents an Airwheel helps them to go to supermarkets easily. Lovers with Airwheel electric scooter could ride to parks and enjoy the sunset together romantically. In scenic spots equipped with Airwheel intelligent electric scooter, tourists could save the labor of walking while have a complete view of the beautiful scenery. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





The smart device is a creature to meet various social demands. Different people have different opinions for the choice of Airwheel electric mobility scooter.



