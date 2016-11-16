Portugal 2020: Increasing Competitiveness and Internationalization

Critical Manufacturing?signed the Acceptance Agreement with a total investment amount of ? 443,149.50 with the Portugal Global - Trade&Investment Agency (AICEP)

(PresseBox) - Critical Manufacturing signed the Acceptance Agreement with a total investment amount of ? 443,149.50 with the Portugal Global - Trade & Investment Agency (AICEP) under the Operational Programme "Competitiveness and Internationalization" Portugal 2020, project no. 13737.

The project, contracted for a period between 2016/01/01 and 2017/12/31, was financed with ? 199,417.28.

The project goal is to develop a diversification and a business development strategy in order to promote the expansion of the company's activity in the international markets. The internationalization initiatives aim to increase International Turnover, the number of purchase orders by customers and to obtain more qualified human resources.

To achieve these goals,several actions were proposed, including broadening knowledge of foreign markets (Fairs / Exhibitions), participation in several international fairs, use of digital tools to spread the company, conducting research trips to capture new clients, production of content directed to the target segments of the company, preparation of study of benchmarking, etc. The post-project actions intend to achieve the positioning of 4 new markets.



Critical Manufacturing empowers high performance operations for some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide with innovative software technology and advanced services. Its new generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an Industry 4.0 centerpiece, incorporating all necessary integration, mobile, connectivity and logical decentralization features. This deep, unified system increases performance, control and quality for complex manufacturing operations. The company is part of the Critical Group, a private group of companies founded in 1998 to provide solutions for mission and business critical information systems.



