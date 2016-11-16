16 X-Ray Scanners for Quality Assurance in the Meat Products Industry

Sesotec product inspection systems are reliable, easy to operate, and easy to clean

(PresseBox) - At two production sites and in its own butcher shops a rapidly growing independent family-owned company in the meat products industry has more than 700 employees. Although no longer a traditional craft business, the medium-sized company still attaches greatest importance to the quality of its products.

Lean hierarchy, tight organisation, and clear work processes in a perfectly hygienic environment for food production are the basis for the continuous growth of the company whose entire operations are determined by a respectful and economic use of all existing resources.

Raw materials are selected with utmost care in order to meet the self-imposed demands for highest quality and perfect hygienic condition of the products. Independent experts on behalf of the German Agricultural Society DLG and food testing institutes regularly test the products and without exception rate them as excellent. Furthermore, internal standards and the HACCP concept are continuously checked and documented at the highest level by way of the achieved IFS result (International Food Standard).

In production, various technologies are used for quality assurance, including metal detectors as well as x-ray scanners. When the company was looking for a new supplier of x-ray scanners, the Sesotec system convinced with its detection accuracy, reliability, and ease of operation, and the company therefore integrated Sesotec inspection systems in 16 production lines.

Sesotec's RAYCON D x-ray scanners primarily are used for the final inspection of packed products and allow high-precision inline detection of a large variety of contaminants such as magnetic and non-magnetic metals, glass, ceramics, stones, raw bones, and several types of plastics. RAYCON D product inspection systems combine proven Sesotec x-ray technology with hygienic design and ease of operation. Furthermore, the conveyor belt in the RAYCON D system can be replaced without using tools within two minutes by only one operator, which compared to other systems saves a lot of time.



?



The Sesotec group is one of the leading manufacturers of machines and systems for contaminant detection and material sorting. Product sales primarily focus on the food, plastics, and recycling industries. Sesotec's global presence includes subsidiaries in Great Britain, Singapore, China, USA, France, Italy (2), India, Canada, Thailand, a representative office in Turkey, and more than 60 partners all over the world. The Sesotec group presently has 500 employees, about 400 are working at the main factory in Schönberg.





Company information / Profile:

The Sesotec group is one of the leading manufacturers of machines and systems for contaminant detection and material sorting. Product sales primarily focus on the food, plastics, and recycling industries. Sesotec's global presence includes subsidiaries in Great Britain, Singapore, China, USA, France, Italy (2), India, Canada, Thailand, a representative office in Turkey, and more than 60 partners all over the world. The Sesotec group presently has 500 employees, about 400 are working at the main factory in Schönberg.





PressRelease by

Sesotec GmbH

Date: 11/16/2016 - 10:27

Language: English

News-ID 507349

Character count: 2769

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sesotec GmbH

Stadt: Schönberg





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease