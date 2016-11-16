Global Consumer Credit Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.88% Through 2020

Consumer credit, also known as consumer debt, refers to debt incurred by individual customers during the purchase of goods or services. Consumer credit includes purchases that are made with lines of credit, credit cards, and loans.

Albany, New York, November 16, 2016: A new report focusing on the consumer credit card market has been announced to the Market Research Hubs collection of research database. The report titled as Global Consumer Credit Market 2016-2020, provides an in-depth analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers its growth prospects and market landscape over the coming years. Technavios analysts forecast that global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2016-2020.



The report also covers the segmentation of the market. Geographical segmentation includes some key regions such as Asia Pacific, America and EMEA. According to the report, America will be the prime revenue contributor to the consumer credit market throughout the next four years. In the first section, the report provides brief overview with key highlights on market landscapes, market drivers and challenges faced by the consumers. Consumer credit or consumer debt is a debt that a person sustains after purchasing a good or service. It basically includes purchases obtained using credit cards and other loans. Consumer credit is classified by two types: revolving credit and non-revolving or installment credit. Consumer credit is advantageous for the users in such a way that they can purchase goods & services, while the payment can be made later.



The global consumer credit market is characterized by financial institutions like- banks and alternative lenders. Adoption of cloud services, accessibility of Bluetooth based wallet and prominence of barcode will increase the diversity level among different credit options and also exaggerate the market competitive environment. Furthermore, the continuous use of social networking provides many resources for online financial solutions such as customer search, share and validation. This has motivated the financial institutions to provide modified solutions as per the requirement of their customers.





The report also includes a discussion related to the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the major players are profiled; such as:



HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase

Some other extrusive vendors are:



Deutsche Bank

Bank of America

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Barclays

China Construction Bank

Wells Fargo



Market research analysts predict that, the global consumer credit market will grow steadily during the next four years. Benefits such as quicker access to credit is identified to be one of the primary growth factors for this market.





