Julie Parrish Joins RedSeal as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran to Further Capture Global Interest in Cybersecurity and Digital Resilience

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- (redseal.net), a leader in the cybersecurity analytics market, today announced that Julie Parrish recently joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Parrish will lead the company's global marketing effort to position RedSeal as the thought leader in digital resilience, increase overall awareness for RedSeal, and drive demand for RedSeal's cybersecurity analytics platform.

"Julie rounds out our leadership bench with perspective and deep cyber industry expertise, and she understands the C-Suite's quest for ROI across all budget line items," said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO of RedSeal. "We're thrilled to have her further extend RedSeal's value proposition -- of enabling digital resilience, measuring cybersecurity effectiveness, and mapping cyber investments to results -- to the C-Suite and executives across organizations."

Before joining RedSeal, Parrish was CMO for both Check Point and NetApp, where she also served as senior vice president of worldwide channel sales. She has held a number of senior leadership positions in marketing and channel sales at Fortune 1000 companies including Symantec, Veritas, Nokia and 3Com (now part of HP).

"I'm thrilled to join RedSeal -- their vision of enabling digital resilience is inspiring -- and more importantly, achievable," said Parrish. "RedSeal has a tremendous leadership team, a significant technology advantage and a real opportunity to help customers close the gaps they still have in their overall security strategy."

RedSeal reported record revenues, positive cash flow and profitability in its latest quarter. The company saw growth across all segments, including 100 percent quarter-over-quarter sequential growth in commercial business, and 300 percent year-over-year organic growth from customers expanding their adoption of RedSeal technology.

Parrish will be based in the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

RedSeal puts power in decision makers' hands with the essential cybersecurity analytics platform for building digitally resilient organizations. RedSeal's Digital Resilience Score, modeled after a creditworthiness score, measures how prepared an organization is to respond to an incident and quickly rebound. The company's platform adds value to existing network devices by working with them and building a network model. With this, customers can understand the state of their networks, measure resilience, verify compliance, and accelerate incident response. RedSeal's customers are Global 2000 corporations and government agencies that depend on the most sophisticated security. Founded in 2004, RedSeal is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. and serves customers globally through a direct sales and channel partner network.

