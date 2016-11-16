Aria Systems Named to Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM) List of Fastest Growing Companies in North America

Leading Cloud-based Billing and Monetization Company Attributes Strong Growth to Continued Adoption by Enterprise Organizations

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- , the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced its inclusion in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

Aria Systems' CEO & President, Tom Dibble, credits the company's growth to rapid enterprise adoption from businesses that require cloud-based monetization capabilities to gain speed and agility accelerating their revenue. "We are pleased to be recognized as one of North America's fastest growing companies," said Dibble. "Our focus on helping businesses optimize every revenue moment has positioned us as the number one cloud billing provider serving the enterpise market, trusted by some of the world's most demanding enterprise customers."

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the consensus analyst choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Philips, and Pitney Bowes depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit .

Aria Systems and the Aria logo are trademarks of Aria Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

