?Logistics meets mobility? in the new DLT-M8110 from Advantech-DLoG

Uncompromisingly robust, uncompromisingly mobile? the new DLT-M8110 from Advantech-DLoG is a detachable, latest-generation vehicle terminal, developed to optimize industrial warehouse operation

(PresseBox) - Conventional vehicle terminals suffer from the fact that they are not mobile and have a lack of flexibility. For logistics sectors where beside the work on the forklift, it has to be operated off the vehicle, Advantech-DLoG has now developed the DLT-M8110. This mobile vehicle terminal combines all features of an uncompromisingly robust vehicle terminal with the advantages of a tablet.

DLT-M8110 combines robust equipment with unlimited mobility

The DLT-M8110 is a robust vehicle terminal that can be removed from its docking station and used as a tablet. ?Especially in the vehicle docking, we have solved many logistical challenges? explains Manfred Lachauer, General Manager of Advantech-DLoG. ?The DLT-M8110 is mounted solid to the forklift. As the terminal itself is removable, it?s mobile at the same time.?

The terminal can be docked and undocked quickly by using the quick-release button ? guaranteed up to 15,000 times. Two safety locks protect against theft and accidental drops. The rugged vehicle terminal is very shock resistant and can withstand drops from up to 4 feet, without any problem.

Additional features are required in logistics as well, such as interruption-free communication. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 technology built into the DLT-M8110, maintains connection even in the case of rapid movement and in changing environments.

The DLT-M8110 is an all-in-one device for forklift drivers to warehouse managers and reduces manual efforts to a minimum. An angled 2D barcode scanner is integrated into the vehicle terminal, which replaces inconvenient scanning with an additional hand scanner. Furthermore, damaged goods for example, can be documented very easily by using the 5-megapixel camera.

In addition to the extensive standard equipment of a classic vehicle terminal the DLT-M8110 offers a number of extras and accessories that take into account the challenges in warehousing and logistics and help to improve logistics processes: Working without interruption is possible thanks to two individual replaceable batteries. These batteries can be switched during ongoing operation, and the device doesn?t need to be restarted. A hand strap allows right-handed and left-handed workers carry the tablet securely.



Functions and features of the DLT-M8110 at a glance:

- 10? XGA 4:3 display with PCT or resistive touch screen

- 2 x 4 programmable function keys for individual configurations

- Various ports for external devices via the vehicle mount: 3x USB; 2x RS 232; 1x Ethernet for connecting with a printer, mouse, scale, etc.

- External antenna can be connected to the docking station, Wi-Fi connection is maintained even during the docking process.

- IP protection class up to IP65 for maximum robustness

- Camera and barcode scanner

- High-performance Intel Dual Core 1.75 GHz

- 4 GB RAM, 32 GB / 128 GB MSATA storage

- WES 7, WE8S, Win 7 Pro 64bit, Win 8 Pro, Linux

- Vehicle docking designed for connection to vehicles with nominal voltages of 12/24/48 V



About Advantech-DLoG:

Advantech-DLoG is a global player in the area of industrial PC and vehicle terminal solutions for extremely demanding areas of application for construction machinery, forklift trucks, heavy trucks, in the mining industry and in industrial production.

The goal is to make Advantech-DLoG a leading provider world-wide for selected vertical markets such as warehousing, heavy load and fleet management, and iRetail.

The trade name Advantech-DLoG stands for industry-leading innovations and the highest quality standards of "Made in Germany?.

Advantech-DLoG?s quality management system is certified according to DIN ISO 9001:2008 and ensures the high quality of Advantech-DLoG products and processes all the way through to the partners and customers.

Across the extensive support, sales and marketing network, over 7,800 employees are committed to fast time-to-market service for Advantech-DLoG?s customers worldwide.

The trade name Advantech-DLoG, which was launched in 2010, combines the experience and the leading market position of DLoG GmbH, founded in 1985, and the Advantech Group. DLoG GmbH is a subsidiary of the Advantech corporate group in Taiwan.





