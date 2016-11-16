FineLine Technologies Raises Growth Equity Financing from Summit Partners

New Funding to Accelerate Expansion of Data and RFID Solutions Across the Global Retail Supply Chain

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA and NORCROSS, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- FineLine Technologies, a leading provider of data and RFID solutions to retailers, consumer brands and manufacturers worldwide, today announced a majority recapitalization from global growth equity investor Summit Partners. The new funding will support FineLine's efforts to further expand its leadership position in the data and RFID solutions market globally.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, FineLine provides data and RFID solutions that automate complex retail supply chains. FineLine's -- a cloud-based, end-to-end client-facing technology platform -- streamlines retail logistics between suppliers and retailers, providing speed and accuracy on complex orders with a fully integrated ordering, production and tracking experience. FineLine's solutions are used by more than 220 global retailers and consumer brands and 30,000 manufacturers worldwide.

"In retail environments, speed and accuracy matter -- and we've built our business to ensure that we're providing both to our customers every day," said George Hoffman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of FineLine Technologies. "This funding will allow us to continue to execute on that mission and -- with Summit's support -- continue to expand the solutions we offer to our retailers and suppliers around the world. We are excited by our new partnership with Summit."

"FineLine's data and RFID solutions are built to address the shifting needs of today's retail supply chain," said , a Principal at Summit Partners who has joined the FineLine Board of Directors. "By automating and integrating production, logistics and data analytics, FineLine's FastTrak platform streamlines the relationships between suppliers and retailers and helps retailers execute the just-in-time pricing strategies that are critical to compete in today's market."

"The FineLine team has done a tremendous job in building a technology-enabled business that provides best-in-class service, speed and accuracy to retailers and suppliers," said , Managing Director at Summit Partners who will also join the FineLine Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to support the company's continued innovation and expansion."

FineLine employs more than 360 employees in eight locations across the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong and India.

FineLine Technologies provides customizable branded, barcoded and integrated labels, tags and badges for supply chain, omni-channel fulfillment, POS, access control and consumer engagement needs. FineLine produces billions of tickets annually, processing data quickly and securely, printing high-quality graphics and scannable barcodes, encoding UHF and HF RFID, with global delivery within six business days, and online tracking, order detail, and analytics to help our customers manage their business. Learn more at:

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global growth equity firm that is currently investing more than $7.2 billion into equity and fixed income opportunities. Summit has invested in more than 440 companies in , , and other . These companies have completed more than 140 public offerings, and more than 165 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Notable technology and technology-enabled business services companies financed by Summit Partners include , , , , , , , and . Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow on Twitter at or .

