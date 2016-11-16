Pershing Gold to Begin Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange



LAKEWOOD, Colo., November 16, 2016 (PR NEWSWIRE)- Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) (TSX:PGLC) ("Pershing Gold" or the "Company" - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,5428,Company_Updates/?v=296460 ), the emerging Nevada gold producer advancing the Relief Canyon mine, today announces that it has received approval for the listing of its common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX). Pershing Golds common stock will trade on the TSX under the symbol PGLC beginning November 17, 2016.



Since 2012, Pershing Gold has successfully advanced Relief Canyon from an exploration project to an asset with a potential production profile of nearly 90,000 ounces of gold per year (life-of-mine average, based on the Relief Canyon June 2, 2016 PEA), stated Stephen D. Alfers, Pershing Golds Chairman, President and CEO. The Companys listing on the TSX is a keystone event that will allow us to continue to build liquidity for the Company and to diversify our strong shareholder base, said Alfers.



About Pershing Gold Corporation

Pershing Gold is an emerging gold producer whose primary asset is the Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County, Nevada. Relief Canyon includes three open-pit mines, expanding adjacent open-pit-able gold deposits, and a state-of-the-art, fully permitted and constructed heap-leach processing facility. Pershing Gold is currently permitted to resume mining at Relief Canyon.



Pershing Gold's landholdings cover approximately 25,000 acres that include the Relief Canyon Mine asset and lands surrounding the mine in all directions. This land package provides Pershing Gold with the opportunity to expand the Relief Canyon Mine deposit and to explore and make new discoveries on nearby lands.



Pershing Gold is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PGLC.



Legal Notice and Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including potential production profile of Relief Canyon, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; unfavorable exploration, metallurgical or other test results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production whether the Company decides to and can raise sufficient external funds to commence production at Relief Canyon; operating results and problems; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and fluctuating mineral and commodity prices. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.





Contact Information

For more information, please contact:



Stephen Alfers, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Jack Perkins, Vice President, Investor Relations

720.974.7254

investors(at)pershinggold.com

www.PershingGold.com



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch





