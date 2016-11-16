Veritas Announces an Expansion to the Private Placement and Engages European Healthcare Capital



November 16, 2016, Vancouver, B.C. - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT; OTC: VRTHF; and Frankfurt: 2VP), an emerging discovery and IP development company, has expanded the private placement offering announced on September 16th and has engaged the European Healthcare Capital (EHC) to grow investor awareness of medical marijuana industry.



The expansion to the private placement will be for an additional one-month period from the date of this announcement and will expand to 4,750,000 units (Units) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,425,000 (the offering). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (Share) and one-half Share purchase warrant of the company (a Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. All additional terms and conditions of the Offering will remain the same as the announcement on September 16th, 2016.



Additionally, Veritas Pharma has engaged the services of EHC, an investor relations firm based in Schmalkalden, Germany to expand its investor awareness with specific focus on the German Market.





About Veritas Pharma Inc.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging discovery and IP development company, committed to advancing the science behind medical cannabis. The companys current R&D efforts are being conducted through its strategic partner, Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. (CTL). The ultimate objectives of our R&D efforts are to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for real science to support medical marijuana claims.



About Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd.

CTL is a private company owned by a unique group of chemists, pharmacologists, and other medical science professionals. With offices located on the campus of the University of British Columbia, CTL has obtained permission from Health Canada to conduct research on cannabis strains. CTL has entered a funding agreement with Veritas where, upon advancing $1.5 million to CTL, Veritas will earn an 80% ownership interest in CTL. To date, Veritas has advanced $750,000 to CTL and holds contingent ownership of, but not the voting rights over, 40.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CTL. Veritas will not acquire full ownership rights, including voting rights, over any CTL common shares until the entire $1.5 million has been paid. CTL has also entered a licensing agreement with Veritas, licensing Veritas to market all products developed by CTL.





Veritas and CTLs unique value proposition employs a whole plant methodology, using a low cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value and speed-to-market. The companys commercial mission is to patent protect its IP (cultivars/ strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion dollar global markets.



Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company, which trades in three countries including Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.



