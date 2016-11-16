Luxury Day Spa Offers Unparalleled HydraFacial Beverly Hills Services for their Clients

The Spa on Rodeo is a full-service, luxury day spa located on the famed Rodeo Drive. This spa offers unparalleled HydraFacial Beverly Hills services for their valued clients.

A trusted, board-certified foot and ankle surgeon founded the Spa on Rodeo. The doctor and his team believe that the bodys overall health and wellness starts from the ground up. Because of this belief, the services at this day spa focus on healing treatments that promote a healthy body, including HydraFacial Beverly Hills treatments. The Spa on Rodeo is an oasis that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city; it is truly a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation.



In order to provide the ultimate experience for all of their clients, The Spa on Rodeo recently introduced a state-of-the-art facial. The treatment is called HydraFacial Beverly Hills, which uses the latest in microdermabrasion treatments. The aim of HydraFacials is to cleanse, exfoliate, extract and hydrate the skin. Skin protectors that are boosted by this procedure work to fortify the skin cells by containing healthy free radicals within the skin. This service is available starting at just $180 per treatment.



In addition to the HydraFacial Beverly Hills treatment, the spa also recently introduced CoolSculpting, the worlds number one, non-invasive, fat-reduction procedure. Science explains that fat cells freeze at higher temperatures than the surrounding tissues. Because of this, CoolSculpting can freeze and kill of fat while keeping the surrounding healthy tissues healthy and viable. The Beverly Hills Med Spa offers CoolSculpting treatments, for more information or to book an appointment, visit their website.



About The Spa on Rodeo



The Spa on Rodeo is a luxury day spa located in the heart of Beverly Hills. They have built a strong reputation among their client-base thanks to their luxury accommodations and unrivaled rejuvenating experience. For more information about their HdyraFacial Beverly Hills options or to book an appointment, visit their website: http://www.thespaonrodeo.com/ or call (424) 284-8040. They are centrally located at 421 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.





