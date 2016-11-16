Wanderport Corporation to Bring Specialty Premium CBD and THC Infused Coffee to Market

As Company Advances Operations, the Foundation is Laid to Enter an Advantageous New Sector

(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP), is pleased to announce that following an overwhelmingly positive response via online and direct sales to consumers and small businesses, the Company has evaluated premium beans from a few coffee plantations in Vietnam, and discovered a producer that supply, roast, flavor, pack and export premium Arabica coffee. Importing from Vietnam, the source of some of the best coffee beans in the world, is an excellent way for the Company to simultaneously reduce costs while providing premium quality coffee.

The Company has also mobilized to formulate a flavorful line of CBD infused, and ultimately THC infused premium coffee blends. As Proposition 64 brings legalization to California, the most populated state in America, the Company has strategized a timely release once the legal framework is solidified. The state, being the most populated sub-national entity in North America, would rank 34th in population in the world if it was an independent country. California has a larger population than either Canada or Australia, making the approval of this ballot the instant formation of the largest market for marijuana products in the United States.

"We are very happy with the feedback we have received on our coffee blends. It's an exciting position to be in as we come to the threshold of a new age in the cannabis industry. Having taken the opportunity to develop a following in the standard coffee market enables us to generated momentum upon release of our specialty Hemp CBD coffees. We are already strategizing to meet demand as lucrative new venues open and demands rise." stated Anna Seidman, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.

According to a recent article by CNBC, coffee is a $30 billion-dollar industry in America. To be fortifying one of society's favorite beverages with the nutritious attributes of Omega 3, 6 and Hemp in flavorful blends that thoroughly gratify, is an opportunity slated with enormous revenue generating potential.

Progress advances on the development of the new e-commerce website for CBD vapor juices and tinctures. Due to the nature of the products being sold, options for payment processing have been limited. The Company has sought to establish a simple user-friendly merchant services provider, and believes that the right partner has been identified. The online store is expected to make its official debut before the end of the month.

