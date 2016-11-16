DIOS Exploration Inc.: Positive Results on Robino

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) reports positive results on Robino: two one-meter diamond saw samples out of two return 5.19 grams gold per ton over one meter and 4.83 grams gold per ton over one meter, respectively. Robino hydrothermal-magmatic breccia pipe had returned up to 37grams gold per ton, 14 grams silver per ton, 3.5 kilometers north of Heberto Gold discovery, 50 km south of Eleonore gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit, James Bay, Quebec.

Permitting is going well for Heberto drilling targeting extents at depth and to the southwest. First drilling in the last year, targeting the 100 m near surface, yielded up to 4.8 grams gold per tonne over 8.65 meters included in 2.13 g/t Au /22.90 m; 1.15 g/t Au/64 m including 3.65 g/t Au/13 m; and, 2.0 g/t Au over 22.0 m etc. Gold zones can be followed from hole to hole.

DIOS'AU33 road accessible property encompasses a major km scale gold system within a 5 X 8 km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrops area, with several other targets of Heberto and Robino style. An area some 5 km up-ice returned highly significant gold-in-till values of over 1 and 2 grams gold per tonne that certainly need further prospecting. This area is not very outcropping and could mask a significant deposit. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Marie-Jose Girard

President & CEO

(514) 923-9123





More information:

http://www.diosexplo.com/



DIOS EXPLORATION INC.

