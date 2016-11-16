Xirrus Introduces XA4 Ultra High Density Wi-Fi Solution to Meet Connectivity Demands of Large Public Venues

The industry's first access point that integrates four high-speed 802.11ac Wave 2 radios with external antennas to deliver focused, fast and reliable Wi-Fi

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- , the leading provider of next generation, cloud-enabled Wi-Fi networks, today announced the XA4, the industry's first four-radio 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi solution that incorporates external antennas to optimise coverage and performance in large venues and open-space environments. Unlike other solutions that only manage up to 500 connections, the XA4 manages up to one thousand simultaneous connections. The Xirrus XA4 provides extremely adaptable, high-density Wi-Fi for a superior user experience in locations such as convention centres, arenas, transportation hubs and warehouses. Xirrus high-density access points (APs) reduce the amount of equipment deployed by up to 75 percent, and decrease total cost of ownership by up to 50 percent versus competitive solutions.

When venues have hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of attendees that expect to simultaneously connect to fast, hassle-free Wi-Fi, they need a network solution designed to manage the massive capacity and dynamic usage spikes this creates. Reliable and high-performing Wi-Fi has become a key differentiator for venues to deliver new and compelling mobile experiences that help them compete against other meeting and entertainment venues. The Xirrus XA4 Wave 2 solution is the only solution that provides the device density and bandwidth capacity to deliver reliable service in demanding environments and the antenna flexibility to tune coverage and quickly adapt to changing conditions. The external antennas on the XA4 enable IT to focus Wi-Fi capacity on high-traffic areas where and when it is needed most.

Xirrus XA4 benefits include:

- Four radio AP supports up to 1,000 Wi-Fi connections simultaneously, which significantly reduces equipment, maintenance, and installation costs.

- External antennas provide the flexibility to fine-tune radio frequency coverage for high density areas and optimise spectrum usage.

- Supports the full specification of 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi at up to 3.47 Gbps data rates per radio (faster than any other solution on the market) and a total of 16 multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) streams per AP.

- Software-defined solution allows venues to grow and adapt over time as Wi-Fi clients change. All four radios on the XA4 can operate at full 802.11ac Wave 2 speeds -- four times what traditional APs offer.

- Cloud-based or on-premise Xirrus Management System (XMS) provides zero-touch provisioning, integrated EasyPass access control, and powerful analytics to maximize the utility of the Wi-Fi network to the venue.

"At the high end of our Wi-Fi portfolio, Xirrus offers purpose-built Wi-Fi solutions optimised to meet the high device densities found in large venues. These solutions have been proven in some of the highest density deployments in the world, supporting tens of thousands of concurrent users," said Bruce Miller, VP of product marketing, Xirrus. "The new XA4 extends the portfolio with a flexible option for delivering Wi-Fi services in these scenarios. And by replacing up to four traditional access points with one XA4, the solution provides significant savings to our customers in initial and ongoing expenditures."

more about Xirrus Wi-Fi Solutions



Follow us on

Like us on

Xirrus is the leading provider of next generation Wi-Fi networks. Xirrus solutions perform under the most demanding circumstances, offering consistent "wired-like" performance with superior coverage and security. The Xirrus suite of Wi-Fi solutions -- high density access points, access points and cloud services -- provide seamless connectivity and unified management across the network. Xirrus provides a vital strategic business and IT infrastructure advantage to industries that depend on wireless to operate business-critical applications. With tens of thousands of customer solutions deployed globally, Xirrus maintains operations and partnerships across the globe and is a privately held company, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA. For more information, please visit: and follow us on Twitter: (at)Xirrus.





More information:

http://www.xirrus.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 13:25

Language: English

News-ID 507426

Character count: 6095

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Xirrus, Inc.

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease