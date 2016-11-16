TransCanada Closes $3.5 Billion Common Share Offering

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- News Release - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP)(NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today announced that it has completed its public offering of Common Shares. The Offering was announced on November 1, 2016 when TransCanada entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets under which they agreed to purchase from TransCanada and sell to the public 60,225,000 Common Shares which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of an over-allotment option granted to them.

The purchase price of $58.50 per Common Share resulted in total gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 billion. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the US$6.9 billion senior unsecured asset sale bridge term loan credit facilities which were used to partially finance the Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. acquisition.

The Common Shares were issued by way of a short form prospectus that was filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States under the multijurisdictional disclosure system.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a in the and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 90,300 kilometres (56,100 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 664 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in over 10,500 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit and to learn more, or and .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This publication contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TransCanada security holders and potential investors with information regarding TransCanada and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TransCanada's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TransCanada's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release, and not to use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. TransCanada undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to TransCanada's Third Quarter Report to Shareholders dated November 1, 2016 and 2015 Annual Report on our website at or filed under TransCanada's profile on SEDAR at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at .

