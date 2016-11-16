MTBC Named in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(firmenpresse) - SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S., today announced that it has been named in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ranking based on its 130% revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

"As we celebrate our fifteenth year of business, we thank our customers and employees for enabling us to continue growing at a rate that even outpaces most early stage private and public companies," said Stephen Snyder, President of MTBC. He continued, "Of the 500 companies ranked on Deloitte's prestigious list in 2016, MTBC was among a smaller subset of the named companies that is publicly traded on NASDAQ and we are honored to be included among this group of market leaders."

MTBC credits the combination of the company's leading technology platform and its high quality, cost-efficient operations team across five countries -- including approximately 250 IT and R&D professionals -- for driving the company's 130% revenue growth. MTBC's technology and business model allows it to deliver a superior Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") offering to healthcare providers at a lower price point than its competition. MTBC's proprietary, cloud-based technology platform is leveraged by healthcare providers across the U.S. to streamline business workflows, improve clinical decision-making and increase profitability.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries.

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based and mobile health solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Its integrated SaaS platform helps its customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

Christine J. Petraglia

Managing Director

PCG Advisory Group



(646) 731-9817



Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.



(732) 873-5133

