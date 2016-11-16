Medovex Corporation Names Jill Schweiger Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Clinical and Quality

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Medovex Corp. (NASDAQ: MDVX), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that the Company has named Jill Schweiger as its new Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Clinical and Quality.

Schweiger is a highly qualified and accomplished leader with a highly demonstrable track record of success in the areas of clinical studies and regulatory affairs. She has previously served as a Vice President and Director in at least six early stage medical device companies, as well as multinational med tech organizations such as Baxter Healthcare Corporation and Eli Lilly & Company.

Most recently, Schweiger served as Vice President, Clinical Studies & Regulatory Affairs for Flowonix Medical, Inc., a company focused on the development of implantable infusion pumps designed to deliver therapeutic drugs to relieve a variety of chronic disorders, such as spasticity and chronic intractable pain. While there, she was responsible for the development and execution of US and European regulatory and clinical strategies, that achieved PMA Approval in the US and CE Mark in Europe.

Prior to that, she was Vice President, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs at Angel Medical Systems, Inc., a company specializing in the development of an implantable cardiovascular monitoring system designed to detect ischemia which could be indicative of a heart attack. While there, she was responsible for developing and executing regulatory, clinical and quality strategies to support business and financing objectives and U.S. and international marketing applications.

"I'm really thrilled to join the Medovex team as it continues to move toward the anticipated European launch of its disruptive DenerveX System. I am confident that my background in developing and completing European and US clinical feasibility studies, combined with having previously achieved CE Marking for other companies, has prepared me well for my new role at Medovex", stated Schweiger.

Patrick Kullmann, Medovex President and COO, stated, "We're pleased to have Jill join Medovex at such an exciting time in its evolution. As we seek CE Marking for the DenerveX System in the first half of 2017, her vast clinical studies and regulatory affairs background makes her ideally suited to fit this new role within our organization".

Kullmann continued, "The latest testing of the DenerveX System was in the largest living tissue population test to date. The results confirmed that the DenerveX System delivers its intended treatment and that it supports the type of reimbursement that the company has already secured in its first targeted country, Germany."

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX device, a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator, both designed to be less invasive with faster recovery time than current surgical treatment options. It consists of two procedures combined into one device and is expected to provide for a longer lasting treatment solution while offering potential savings to the health care system. DenerveX is not yet commercially available.

DenerveX system is not yet CE marked or FDA cleared and is not yet commercially available.

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX System, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Medovex Corp.



Jason Assad

470-505-9905

PressRelease by

Medovex Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 507430

Character count: 6095

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Medovex Corporation

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease