Tetra Bio-Pharma Achieves DTC Eligibility in the United States

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("TetraBio" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP) (CSE: TBP.CN) (OTC PINK: GRPOF) is pleased to announce that effective November 13, 2016, it has secured Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility for its common shares listed on the OTCPINK Market.

Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the OTCPINK, a U.S. based securities trading system, under the symbol "GRPOF". Tetra Bio-Pharma shares will continue to be traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under its existing symbol "TBP".

Andre Rancourt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're pleased to announce that our shares have become DTC eligible on the U.S. market and excited to bring our Company to the attention of the investment community in the U.S. We believe that GRPOF offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a bio pharmaceutical cannabis company before entering clinical trials later this year.

In other company news

Website:

The Company is proud to announce that its website located at is now live. We encourage investors to sign up for news releases and notifications as more information is added to the website.

Industry Participation:

Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer and regulatory affairs, and Ryan Brown, co-founder and VP of Business Development, will be presenting at the World of Cannabis business summit in Las Vegas on November 16th 2016. Dr. Chamberland will be presenting as part of "the science of medical cannabis" program while Ryan Brown will be presenting at the "emerging brands investor pitch seminar" more info can be found at .

Investor Relations:

The Company would like to inform investors that it has engaged Alpha Deal Group LLC, a New York based buy side analyst firm, to perform investor analysis for presentation to its investment network.

As released on November 9, 2016, via CFN (Cannabis Financial Network), the Company has engaged Cannabis Financial Network to increase its visibility in the United States retail investment market.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Contacts:



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Andre Rancourt

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (613) 421-8402



Ryan Brown

Co-founder and Director of Communications

Phone: (613) 421-8402



Andre Audet

Executive Chairman

Phone: (613) 421-8402





