Image Protect Inc. Pursuing Copyright Infringement claims in thirteen Countries Worldwide

(firmenpresse) - SAN CLEMENTE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- (OTC: IMTL)

Since company inception of 2014, Image Protect has grown to work with more than a dozen law firms in the United States, UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Company Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Thomas stated, "This is a clear statement of the enormity of this Infringement market." He further stated, "We are pleased to provide our service to an International market, and our overseas partners placed strong trust in us.

The company expects to generate much of its revenue from the US market, and will begin to realize revenue from the Worldwide market in 2017.

Image Protect Inc. protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Image Technology Laboratories' 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 13:35

Language: English

News-ID 507432

Character count: 6095

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Image Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Stadt: SAN CLEMENTE, CA





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease