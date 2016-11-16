The Muse Ranked Number 16 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

Attributes 6,783 Percent Revenue Growth Over the Past Three Years to Fulfilling Distinctive Needs of Today's Job Seekers and Employers

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- The Muse, the most trusted career brand for Millennials and beyond, today announced it ranked #16 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. grew 6,783 percent over a three-year period.

The Muse's co-founder and CEO, Kathryn Minshew, credits the company's rapid growth to its ability to provide an innovative solution for the evolving needs of both individuals in search of better options for career advancement, and of employers in need of modern-day recruitment strategies. The Muse has been the reliable source of relevant recruiting advice and career and hiring opportunities for more than 50 million people annually, from Millennials to Boomers.

"The success that we have experienced is due in large part to our very genuine understanding of the talent and career challenges facing today's employers and job seekers. Our users recognize and appreciate that authenticity and turn to us on an increasing basis as they encounter new professional opportunities, questions, and challenges. We are excited to be recognized by Deloitte this year and look forward to finding new ways to continue our incredible growth," said Minshew.

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent. The full list of companies on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500 is available at .

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

The Muse is the most trusted career site for Millennials and beyond, changing the way candidates find their ideal jobs and helping employers find their best-fit candidates. Selected by millions as their career platform of choice, The Muse delivers quality advice, skills-building resources, and coaching services to passive and active candidates. Employers rely on The Muse to hire top talent by showcasing their brands and corporate culture, creating authentic and lasting connections with candidates before they even apply.

