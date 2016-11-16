Digital Ally Receives Order for FirstVu HD Body-Worn Cameras and Patented VuLink(R) Connectivity Systems

Pickens County Sheriff equips entire force with FirstVu HD body worn cameras and VuLink(R) auto-activation technology

(firmenpresse) - LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced an order for the Company's FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and patented VuLink® connectivity systems from Pickens County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina. The customer's initial order includes 125 FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and 18 patented VuLink® connectivity systems.

Pickens County will deploy the Company's FirstVu HD body-worn cameras to outfit its entire force with Digital Ally's equipment, including their detention center officers. In addition to deploying Digital Ally's FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, Pickens County will also equip its force with the Company's patented VuLink® auto-activation technology, which provides "hands-free activation" of its FirstVu HD body-worn camera and DVM in-car systems allowing multiple recordings of the same event from different perspectives to be captured for a comprehensive recording. "With the ability to automatically activate the FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and in-car video systems with Digital Ally's patented VuLink® technology, our officers no longer have to think about pressing a button to record interactions. This functionality allows us to meet our goals of increasing the safety for our officers while ensuring that we capture a comprehensive perspective of the event," said Rick Clark, Pickens County Sheriff. "This is just one example in the trend of departments moving to auto-activation technology as it becomes the industry standard," explained Stan Ross, Chief Executive of Digital Ally. "With VuLink®, officers have one less thing to think about when approaching any situation," Ross concluded.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For additional news and information please visit or follow us on Twitter (at)digitalallyinc and Facebook

Follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether there is a trend of the Company's "auto-activation" technology becoming an industry wide standard feature for law enforcement agencies; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dan Reynolds



Investor Relations

(913) 814-7774





More information:

http://digitalallyinc.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 13:35

Language: English

News-ID 507434

Character count: 6095

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Digital Ally, Inc.

Stadt: LENEXA, KS





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease