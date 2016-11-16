Namaste Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Inhalater Products

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE: N)(FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered an exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Pharmacor Technologies Inc. ("Pharmacor") for the international sale of the Inhalater line of vaporizers and accessories. This Agreement represents one of multiple exclusive agreements the Company intends to pursue and is testament to the unique international distribution network and level of service the Company is known for delivering.

Inhalater Line of Products

Inhalater vaporization technology is the result of over 10 years of research and development and comprises a unique dual heating system that offers medicinal grade extraction qualities. This differentiates the products from other vaporizers. Pharmacor is currently releasing the Inhalater S6, which features the following characteristics:

The technology is patent pending for all industrialized countries. The Inhalater S6 will retail for approximately $300, which is a competitive price for a premium medical grade vaporizer.

Term of the Agreement

Pursuant to the term of the Agreement, Pharmacor has provided Namaste exclusivity over the sale of the Inhalater line of products for a period of 2 years. The exclusivity shall apply to all countries outside Canada and the US. In exchange for exclusivity, Namaste has committed to use reasonable commercial efforts to build the Inhalater brand internationally and will provide support in terms of managing advertising, shipping, customer service and support, and warranty and return functions. Namaste will charge Pharmacor competitive market rates for managing these services and has established standard operating procedures for administration and execution of the Agreement.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "We are very pleased to be working with Pharmacor to bring their products to the international marketplace. We have built Namaste into a differentiated company based on our extensive international distribution network and our ability to enter agreements with manufacturers to provide specific solutions to take their products to market. We see multiple opportunities to continue expanding our business through exclusive distribution rights."

About Pharmacor Technologies Inc.

Pharmacor technologies is a Canadian based company in operation since 2006. With its first product release in 2012, the company has established itself as a leading entity in the field of medicinal vaporisation. Focused on developing and manufacturing forward thinking technology, Pharmacor combines unique Canadian R&D capacities in the field of cannabis technology with the mass production capacity of Chinese partners. This positions the company as a reference point in the world of vaporization.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the company and its products can be accessed through the links below:

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions. Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

