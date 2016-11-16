Pioneering's SmartBurner(TM) NOW Available and Promoted to U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance

Includes approximately 55,000 public and non-profit agencies in the U.S.

(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Pioneering Technology Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PTE)(OTC PINK: PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), a technology company and North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products is very pleased to announce today that its SmartBurner product is now available for sale through the U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance.

U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance is a leading national government purchasing cooperative providing government procurement resources and solutions for public agencies, educational institutions and non-profits nationwide. Benefits to participants include streamlined purchasing/procurement, competitive pricing and free shipping. There are approximately 55,000 public and non-profit agencies who participate in this program.

Pioneering was able to secure participation in this program for its SmartBurner product through its relationships with some of its new U.S. distribution partners who are suppliers to the Purchasing Alliance supplying products to public/low income housing, universities and colleges, public schools and other institutions at the state and local government level.

"For Pioneering, this means even greater awareness and penetration for the SmartBurner in some of our key target channels and specifically at the grass roots level", said Pioneering CEO Kevin Callahan. "Participation in this program provides a great opportunity for our distributors to promote the SmartBurner and accelerate sales in these government channels by providing additional incentives for end customers and as a result an even quicker return on their investment".

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking equipment is the #1 cause of home/apartment fires resulting in significant costs, injuries, inconvenience costs and sometimes death. Cooking fires result in significant annual direct costs but also result in additional costs in the form of lost income, relocation, insurance and other indirect costs. Pioneering's SmartBurner with its patented temperature limiting control (TLC) technology helps prevent cooking fires before they start. This technology has now been installed on over 150,000 stovetops throughout North America with 100% efficacy (zero reported cooking fires).

About Pioneering Technology Corp: Pioneering, based in Mississauga, Ontario is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies. Pioneering engineers and brings to market energy-smart solutions for everyday consumer appliances making them safer, smarter, and more efficient. The company's patented technologies/products address a multi-billion-dollar problem - cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America (48% of all household fires - up from 20% in 1980). Pioneering's temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in over 150,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported and delivering a return on investment for its customers. Pioneering has proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions, including its trademarked Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder & Safe-T-sensor, for the majority of the more than 140 million stoves/ranges and over 140 million microwave ovens throughout North America. For more info, go to .

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its performance, business and future events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may vary significantly.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Pioneering Technology Corp.

Kevin Callahan

President & CEO

For investor relations please contact:

Contact Financial Corp.

Rob Gamley

