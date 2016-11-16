Peppermints partnership with Zylpha eliminates repetitive manual legal processing tasks

A partnership between next generation legal software provider, Peppermint Technology, and innovative legal process provider, Zylpha, is providing Peppermint clients easy access to the benefits of automated document bundling.

Integrated into Peppermint's cloud legal software, Peppermint CX, Zylpha's electronic document bundling software allows law firms to assemble and deliver Court Bundles, Deal Bibles and Contracts at a fraction of the cost and effort of a manual process. The Peppermint & Zylpha product teams are now collaborating to build deeper integration to ensure a one-product experience for end-users, and aim to release this in Spring 2017.



Improved speed, accuracy and cost effectiveness are the key benefits of Zylphas electronic document bundling service,  says Peppermint CTO, Mike Walker.



Zylpha is a great addition to the Peppermint partner community. Its document bundling software is well organised and a perfect fit for our innovative customers who are looking to leverage technology in order to hone their processes, drive costs down and deliver a better service to clients. 



Switching to Zylpha's electronic process will save Peppermint's customers time taken to manage creation of these bundled documents, materials and courier costs. Simple to use, it can cope with large and highly complex document bundles and is extremely secure with password and electronic signature functionality.



Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha added, Peppermint has a great team and we continue to work together to deliver an even better electronic document bundling experience to their customers.







