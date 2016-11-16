ETL Systems launches high performance RF power amplifiers for jamming systems

The product range will be showcased at the AOC Convention in Washington, DC later this month

(firmenpresse) - Madley, 16 November 2016. ETL Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of leading RF distribution equipment for satellite communications, has expanded its product range with a new line of ultra-portable RF power amplifiers supported by a dedicated team of amplifier specialists.



ETLs range of RF power amplifiers offer high efficiency, broad frequency coverage and a compact form-factor in a variety of power levels suited to applications such as broadband frequency jamming and counter Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RC-IEDs). The portable design of the amplifiers makes them ideal for operations in vehicle mounted systems, man-packs or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).



The Annual AOC Convention brings together military leaders, policy makers and electronic warfare practitioners from around the world to discuss Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations and showcase the markets latest innovations and technologies, said Ian Hilditch, CEO of ETL Systems. We are very much looking forward to demonstrating our new RF power amplifiers and their capabilities to industry professionals at the event.



The amplifiers broad range of operating frequencies include 20-500 MHz, 500-2700 MHz and 2500-6000 MHz. Designed for maximised efficiency coupled with high output power levels ensures maximum effectiveness with low size, weight and DC power (SWAP) requirements.



The design of the amplifiers is based on advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) technology for high efficiency, good thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltages and low energy consumption. Benefitting from high efficiency and gain with 20, 35, 40, 60, or 100W saturated power options, each amplifier module is integrated into a compact housing, designed for easy integration, to a broad range of transmit antennas, filters and multiplexers.



The high-power RF amplifier products are available as standalone components or mounted in a 2U high 19" rack chassis, which offers dual redundant hot-swap power supplies, local and remote control and monitoring.





The increased threat of RC-IEDs makes the power amplifiers ideally suited for government/defence applications such as RF frequency jamming systems, but can also be used in medical applications, radar simulators, communication testing and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing.



AOC Convention visitors can see the range of RF power amplifiers and other ETL Systems technology suitable for EW applications at Booth 122 at the Marriott Marquis and DC Convention Center in Washington, DC, November 29 - December 1.



For further information about ETL Systems please see http://www.etlsystems.com/.





About ETL Systems:

ETL Systems is privately owned and has been designing and manufacturing RF equipment since 1984. Its growing global presence accounts for 80 per cent of its total exports from the UK, where ETL is based.



ETL designs and manufacture professional RF distribution equipment for satellite ground stations and other microwave users. The product range includes L-Band Routers, Switches, Splitters, Combiners and Amplifiers covering DC-40GHz. Reliability, resilience, and RF performance are the core customer requirements which drive ETLs product innovation and development. Adaptability and scalability combine with these to provide future expansion.



With its dedicated in-house engineers based in Herefordshire, UK, ETL Systems has seen an average growth of 20 per cent in the last five years and has won three Queens Awards for International Trade.

