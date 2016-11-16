Renault Trucks for UK Haulage Companies

Renault trucks are a familiar sight on our roads. With a range designed for long haul and distribution work, lets look at what they offer UK haulage companies.
(firmenpresse) - This article, part of my seven-part series on major truck manufacturers supplying UK haulage companies, will be looking at Renault: specifically their T (long haul), D and D Wide (distribution) ranges.
T380 Long Haul Truck
The T380 series is designed to be profitable, robust and provide driver comfort and safety.
Cab
The cab is available in many different configurations to match your operations needs. These include: day cab, global cab, night & day cab, sleeper cab with single bed or bunk and crew cab seating up to seven. Controls are located within easy reach to give greater control and comfort and noise levels have been reduced by 35% to aid driver concentration. There is a central 15 litre storage compartment next to the driver which also has a firm writing surface, bottle holder and cup holder and a supplementary 24 V power supply.
Engine and Gear
Renault offer two engines for the T380: the DTI 8, available in 250 / 280 / 320 HP versions, and the DTI 11, available in 380 or 430 HP versions. Both engines are Euro 6 compliant and can run on Biogas for use in restricted areas.
An automatic gearbox is standard with the Optidriver and Optitronic gearboxes, providing 7% fuel saving compared to a manual gearbox.
Safety
The T380 incorporates many safety features. These include:
-Excellent visibility of the front and sides from the cab
-An automatic, radar-based braking system to avoid collisions
-A lane stray warning system
-Bright, LED lights (available in different configurations)
-Disc brakes providing emergency deceleration levels of 7 m/s2 (regulations require 4.5 m/s2)
-Hydraulic gearbox retarder and electric drive retarder
-Electronic Stability Control
-Hill start assistant
Gross Carrying Weight
Depending on the configuration, the T380 can carry from 21.5 tons to 44 tons.
D10 Distribution Truck
The D10 is classed as a distribution truck and as such incorporates a number of design features that make life negotiating crowded streets a lot easier. Many of the D10s specifications mirror those of the T380 so I wont repeat them here. One point worth mentioning is that the vehicles turning circle is a mere 5.81 metres!
Cab
The cab has all the features of the T380 and is available as a day cab, global cab, long cab, a seven person crew cab and also a four door cab. Cab width has been reduced to 2.1 metres to allow for easier driving and better manoeuvrability in town. The cab also has a built-in mobile phone holder with power supply, plenty of overhead and under seat storage space and fully adjustable seats.
Engine and Gear
The D10 has a choice of the DTI 11 litre engine providing up to 430 HP, the powerful four cylinder DTI 5 engine available in 210 HP and 240 HP, the DTI 8 engine available in 250 HP and 280 HP and a 320 HP natural gas engine (NGT 9). Gearbox options are the same as for the T380.
Fuel economy
The D10 range, like all Renault trucks, incorporates a number of fuel economy measures which haulage companies will appreciate. These include:
-An aerodynamic cab
-Automatic engine stop when idling for long periods
-Power mode override to reduce (and prevent) excessive fuel consumption
-Eco fuel gearshift that assists with gear changes to reduce fuel consumption
Gross Carry Weight
Depending on the configuration, the D10 can carry from 13.5 tons to 36 tons.
D Wide
As can be imagined, the D Wide trucks are very similar their cousins, the D10 series. In this section, Ill just look at the main differences.
Engine and Gear
The D Wide has a choice of two engines: the DTI 11 litre engine providing 380 HP or 430 HP, or the DTI 8 engine available in 250 HP and 280 HP and a 320 HP natural gas engine (NGT 9). Gearbox options are the same as for the T380 and D series.
Cabin
The D Wide has a 2.3 metre-wide cab (the Ds measures 2.1 metres) available as a day cab, global cab, night and day cab, sleeper cab with bunk option and a seven seater crew cab.
Gross Carry Weight
Depending on the configuration, the D Wide can carry from 21.5 tons to 44 tons.
As you will have noticed, all the vehicles have similar characteristics. This can be an advantage for haulage companies as conformity across the range can reduce overall maintenance costs, with parts being interchangeable between vehicles.
