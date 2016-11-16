Renault Trucks for UK Haulage Companies

Renault trucks are a familiar sight on our roads. With a range designed for long haul and distribution work, lets look at what they offer UK haulage companies.

(firmenpresse) - This article, part of my seven-part series on major truck manufacturers supplying UK haulage companies, will be looking at Renault: specifically their T (long haul), D and D Wide (distribution) ranges.



T380 Long Haul Truck



The T380 series is designed to be profitable, robust and provide driver comfort and safety.

Cab

The cab is available in many different configurations to match your operations needs. These include: day cab, global cab, night & day cab, sleeper cab with single bed or bunk and crew cab seating up to seven. Controls are located within easy reach to give greater control and comfort and noise levels have been reduced by 35% to aid driver concentration. There is a central 15 litre storage compartment next to the driver which also has a firm writing surface, bottle holder and cup holder and a supplementary 24 V power supply.

Engine and Gear

Renault offer two engines for the T380: the DTI 8, available in 250 / 280 / 320 HP versions, and the DTI 11, available in 380 or 430 HP versions. Both engines are Euro 6 compliant and can run on Biogas for use in restricted areas.



An automatic gearbox is standard with the Optidriver and Optitronic gearboxes, providing 7% fuel saving compared to a manual gearbox.

Safety

The T380 incorporates many safety features. These include:

-Excellent visibility of the front and sides from the cab

-An automatic, radar-based braking system to avoid collisions

-A lane stray warning system

-Bright, LED lights (available in different configurations)

-Disc brakes providing emergency deceleration levels of 7 m/s2 (regulations require 4.5 m/s2)

-Hydraulic gearbox retarder and electric drive retarder

-Electronic Stability Control

-Hill start assistant



Gross Carrying Weight

Depending on the configuration, the T380 can carry from 21.5 tons to 44 tons.

D10 Distribution Truck

The D10 is classed as a distribution truck and as such incorporates a number of design features that make life negotiating crowded streets a lot easier. Many of the D10s specifications mirror those of the T380 so I wont repeat them here. One point worth mentioning is that the vehicles turning circle is a mere 5.81 metres!



Cab

The cab has all the features of the T380 and is available as a day cab, global cab, long cab, a seven person crew cab and also a four door cab. Cab width has been reduced to 2.1 metres to allow for easier driving and better manoeuvrability in town. The cab also has a built-in mobile phone holder with power supply, plenty of overhead and under seat storage space and fully adjustable seats.

Engine and Gear

The D10 has a choice of the DTI 11 litre engine providing up to 430 HP, the powerful four cylinder DTI 5 engine available in 210 HP and 240 HP, the DTI 8 engine available in 250 HP and 280 HP and a 320 HP natural gas engine (NGT 9). Gearbox options are the same as for the T380.

Fuel economy

The D10 range, like all Renault trucks, incorporates a number of fuel economy measures which haulage companies will appreciate. These include:

-An aerodynamic cab

-Automatic engine stop when idling for long periods

-Power mode override to reduce (and prevent) excessive fuel consumption

-Eco fuel gearshift that assists with gear changes to reduce fuel consumption



Gross Carry Weight

Depending on the configuration, the D10 can carry from 13.5 tons to 36 tons.

D Wide



As can be imagined, the D Wide trucks are very similar their cousins, the D10 series. In this section, Ill just look at the main differences.

Engine and Gear

The D Wide has a choice of two engines: the DTI 11 litre engine providing 380 HP or 430 HP, or the DTI 8 engine available in 250 HP and 280 HP and a 320 HP natural gas engine (NGT 9). Gearbox options are the same as for the T380 and D series.

Cabin

The D Wide has a 2.3 metre-wide cab (the Ds measures 2.1 metres) available as a day cab, global cab, night and day cab, sleeper cab with bunk option and a seven seater crew cab.

Gross Carry Weight

Depending on the configuration, the D Wide can carry from 21.5 tons to 44 tons.



As you will have noticed, all the vehicles have similar characteristics. This can be an advantage for haulage companies as conformity across the range can reduce overall maintenance costs, with parts being interchangeable between vehicles.





More information:

http://haulageexchange.co.uk/solutions/haulage-companies



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching haulage companies with jobs in road transport and haulage work. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 11/16/2016 - 16:07

Language: English

News-ID 507496

Character count: 4800

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease