CANCELLATION/Media Advisory: Canada Economic Development

(firmenpresse) - LES MECHINS, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Please take note that, due to circumstances beyond his control, Remi Masse, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapedia, has to cancel his presence to the news conference scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 17, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parc Vue sur la mer in Les Mechins.
