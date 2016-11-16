       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


CANCELLATION/Media Advisory: Canada Economic Development

ID: 507510
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LES MECHINS, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Please take note that, due to circumstances beyond his control, Remi Masse, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapedia, has to cancel his presence to the news conference scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 17, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parc Vue sur la mer in Les Mechins.

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter (at)CanEconDev

Contacts:
Media Relations
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
514-283-8818



More information:
http://www.dec-ced.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

canada-economic-development-for-quebec-regions,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/16/2016 - 15:12
Language: English
News-ID 507510
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
Stadt: LES MECHINS, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.535
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 71
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 298


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z