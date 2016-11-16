MAN Trucks for the Man (or Woman) Behind the Wheel

MAN trucks are an excellent choice for haulage companies looking for efficiency, safety, versatility and reliability.

(firmenpresse) - First an apology, I couldnt resist the pun in the title. But If youre a truck driver, I hope you agree that it accurately describes the suitability of MAN vehicles.



This article, one of seven on major UK truck suppliers, focuses on MAN trucks. These vehicles play a major role in many haulage companies around the UK. Specifically, Ill be looking at the TGX long haul truck, the TGM city and intercity distribution vehicle and the TGL short haul distribution solution.



TGX Long Haul Truck



MAN has set out to provide logistics companies and drivers with a long haul truck that is efficient, economic, reliable, versatile and safe and that complies with all the latest regulations.



Engines

MAN engines and their technologies are designed to provide maximum power with minimum fuel consumption. Technologies incorporated in MAN engines include:

-Common Rail injection system reduces particle generation in the engine

-Exhaust-gas recirculation (EGR) reduces nitrogen oxide in the engine

-A two-stage turbocharging system improves exhaust gas values at all speeds

-In the D26 engine, an electronic torque enhancer function allows the engine's powertrain manager to produce 200 Nm more torque in eleventh and twelfth gear.

A broad range of engines, all of which are Euro 6 compliant, are available.

Safety



-Braking systems, MAN BrakeMatic, EBS and ABS are designed to work together to allow the disc brakes to safely bring a fully loaded vehicle to a stop

-Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a safe distance between the truck and the vehicle in front

-Lane Guard alerts the driver if the vehicle strays from its lane

-Emergency Brake Assist slows and stops the vehicle to prevent collisions

-Continuous Damping Control adapts shock absorbers to compensate for road and load conditions

TGM City and Intercity Distribution Vehicle

The TGM can best be characterised by its impressive load carrying capacity, both with and without a trailer. This is achieved by reducing the trucks weight (without detracting from its strength or safety) to allow for a greater payload.



Engine

MAN offers haulage companies the powerful and Euro 6 compliant 6.91 L. DO836 CR engine in three versions:

-184 kW (250 HP), 1,000 Nm torque

-213 kW (290 HP), 1,150 Nm torque

-250 kW (340 HP), 1,250 Nm torque



Safety

The TGM includes numerous safety features, including bright H7 or xenon gas lights, and a static cornering light and a mirror system that virtually eliminates all blind spots. The truck also includes ESP, a lane stray warning system, emergency brake assist, EBS and MANs BrakeMatic to ensure that the vehicle, its driver and load as well as other road users are fully protected.

Operational Efficiency

The TGM has a short wheelbase for optimum manoeuvrability. The truck can be used for both high and low loads, has a choice of four cabs to suit all driving needs and, for haulage companies driving through Europe, is toll-free up to 11.99 tons on German highways.

TGL Short Haul Distribution Truck

Haulage companies and drivers can expect to be impressed with the TGLs high payload, its low fuel consumption and easy handling. The TGL has excellent ride dynamics and manoeuvrability is a dream.



The cab (available in four configurations) has been completely redesigned offer driver and passengers a level of comfort that we normally associate with top end cars. In short  the TGL seems to be the perfect solution short-haul and distribution jobs.



Engine



The TGL offers two engines, both Euro 6 compliant, in a variety of configurations:



D0834 CR, 4.5 L

o110 kW (150 HP), 570 Nm torque

o132 kW (180 HP), 700 Nm torque

o162 kW (220 HP), 850 Nm torque

D0836 CR, 6.9 L., 184 kW (250 HP), 1,000 Nm torque



Safety



Safety characteristics are the same as the TGM, although the Lane Stray system is optional.

Conclusion

MAN trucks must be a leading contender for haulage companies looking to add new vehicles to their existing fleet. They offer large load capacities, trucks suitable for a wide range of functions, first class driver safety and comfort features and play a major role in keeping running costs down.





http://haulageexchange.co.uk/solutions/haulage-companies



Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching haulage companies with jobs in road transport and haulage work. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.



