Day & Zimmermann and Rheinmetall Launch New Joint Venture to Expand Munitions Manufacturing and Design Services

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction & engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world announced today that its munitions group has formed a joint venture with (RWM) for their expertise in ammunition design and development, to provide fully integrated munitions manufacturing and design solutions for the U.S. market. The joint venture will operate under the name Rheinmetall, Day & Zimmermann Munitions (RDZM) and will be headquartered out of Rosslyn, VA.

"This joint venture will strengthen both companies as we work to provide the most advanced munitions technologies and products to the American warfighter," said Michael Yoh, President of Day & Zimmermann's Munitions and Government Services. "Combining forces will allow us to continue to raise the standards of safety, quality and to maintain our relentless commitment to innovation."

The new joint venture combines the Rheinmetall Group's expertise in ammunition design and development with D&Z's outstanding manufacturing capabilities.

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of over 50,000 specializing in construction & engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.7 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment -- maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and driving technological advancements around the world. We do what we say.®

Rheinmetall AG of Düsseldorf is an integrated technology group dedicated to the twin imperatives of mobility and security. The Group's Defence arm is one of the world's top suppliers of military weapons and ammunition. Its product spectrum ranges from small arms and medium-calibre automatic cannon for aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles and ships to large-calibre systems for main battle tanks and artillery, right through to high-energy laser effectors. Rheinmetall is known around the globe for its versatile airburst applications and 120mm smoothbore technology, which features in the main armament of Leopard 2 and M1A1 Abrams tanks. Numbering around 10,500, Rheinmetall Defence's global workforce generates annual sales of US$2.8 billion.

Sue Watts



Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications

Main: 215.299.5673

Mobile: 215.316.6755





