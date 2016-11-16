New quality lighting from Jenoptik brings brightness to industrial buildings

(PresseBox) - At GET Nord in Hamburg between November 17 and 19 2016, Jenoptik is presenting JENOPTIK RayLance ? its new efficient generation of lighting for industrial applications ? for the first time. A comprehensive service and consultancy package is available straight away from the sole distributor tempLED.

Jenoptik?s industrial lighting not only offers high performance and long service life allied with a high degree of energy efficiency, but is also of outstanding quality in terms of material workmanship and components. In JENOPTIK RayLance, the Jena-based technology company is introducing its new high-intensity solution at GET Nord. It is suitable for use in many situations and in particular in high industrial spaces such as warehouses, logistics halls and production halls, and its light yield is about 40 % greater than that of the previous generation. Thanks to its homogeneous lighting profile, the new lighting provides ideal working conditions and illumination to meet all needs. Sole responsibility for sales in Germany, Austria and Switzerland has been given to tempLED, Rosenheim based lighting experts. Customers will get a solution consisting of outstanding lighting together with comprehensive services, from consultancy and illumination planning to implementation.

?With JENOPTIK RayLance, the high quality optical components, together with ultra-modern certified production processes, have enabled us to create the perfect combination of light source, optics, sensor systems and electronics,? says Daniel Böhme, manager of the Healthcare & Industry division at Jenoptik. He sums up the benefits of Jenoptik lighting: ?At the heart of the new lighting is the optical lens system specially designed by us and produced with ultimate precision to carefully calculated specifications. This ensures that the light is directed precisely to where it is needed, so that demanding industrial spaces are illuminated in the best possible way.?

JENOPTIK RayLance ensures optimal lighting in industrial buildings



The beam-shaping frontal lens systems are produced by Jenoptik to the highest quality levels and direct light very precisely and with complete homogeneity to the illuminated area. Glare is minimized by the distribution of the individual LED light sources across a relatively large area. The use of a high quality plastic, resistant both to mechanical forces and to UV light, protects the LEDs in the light fitting. This makes an additional glass covering unnecessary and has a positive effect on the efficiency of the system, which delivers more than 140 lumens per watt. This equates to an efficiency improvement of about 40 % over the previous generation. The high light yield means that the number of LED lights installed in commercial premises can be significantly reduced, cutting total operating costs in the long term.

JENOPTIK RayLance is available from early 2017 in three beam patterns: 30/60, 60 and 120 degrees covering a range from oval to downlights to wide-beam. It comes in the standard light color for industrial illumination (5000 K). Dimmable versions of the lights make it possible to manage lighting according to requirements. 1?10 volt and DALI (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface) options are available for automatic lighting control, so that individual lighting scenarios can be provided in industrial areas to allow for differing levels of brightness according to the situation.

The new Jenoptik lights, with a service life of over 100,000 hours, have especially durable and high performance characteristics. A further benefit is the limited heat output and low power consumption. The well manufactured and designed slim lighting unit, measuring 360 x 276 x 183 mm with its own integral power adapter, can be installed either onto a mounting bracket or onto a light pendant, as required. Installation is simple and uncomplicated in almost all industrial spaces.

Complete sales and service package due to exclusive distribution partnership

As specialists in LED-based lighting systems, Jenoptik and tempLED have formed an exclusive partnership for the distribution of the new industrial lighting system in the German-speaking region. The two partners have brought together their expertise in the industry and their specialist knowledge of LED-based industrial lighting to provide service and consultancy at the highest level.

?Jenoptik, a globally active high-tech group, represents excellent solutions, a wealth of innovation and many years? experience in the field of optics from which our customers in the lighting industry can now also benefit,? says tempLED director Anton Huber. ?In JENOPTIK RayLance, our customers are getting not only a high quality product from the Jenoptik stable but also a comprehensive service package. We provide reliable support to our customers from the initial consultancy and analysis of lighting conditions at the site through individual light planning and commercial analysis to final installation. That way, our customers can put their trust in the high quality and reliability traditionally associated with Jenoptik.?

The new industrial lighting system, JENOPTIK RayLance, is being presented from November 17 to 19 2016 at GET Nord in Hamburg, the industry event for buildings technology, in Hall B3.EG, on stand 212.

More information can be found on the website www.jenoptik.com. A high-resolution picture is available for download from the Jenoptik image database.



As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.

In the Healthcare & Industry division Jenoptik develops specific system and application solutions for customers worldwide in the healthcare sector and industry. The focus is on medical technology and life science as well as laser, automotive and lighting applications. The product portfolio includes semiconductor chips, optoelectronics, laser technology, polymer optics, electronics and software. Jenoptik combines them to OEM system solutions and products for the life science industry, such as analysis and treatment systems for research, clinical applications, and patient self-diagnosis.

For industrial applications, Jenoptik offers high-performance optoelectronic components and modules as well as integrated solutions. They include complex components for head-up displays, innovative lenses for driver assistance systems and polymer optics for machine vision or augmented reality applications, the division also produces powerful, energy-efficient industrial LED lighting. In the area of industrial lasers for laser material processing, Jenoptik is active in the entire laser value creation chain.





Company information / Profile:

As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.

In the Healthcare & Industry division Jenoptik develops specific system and application solutions for customers worldwide in the healthcare sector and industry. The focus is on medical technology and life science as well as laser, automotive and lighting applications. The product portfolio includes semiconductor chips, optoelectronics, laser technology, polymer optics, electronics and software. Jenoptik combines them to OEM system solutions and products for the life science industry, such as analysis and treatment systems for research, clinical applications, and patient self-diagnosis.

For industrial applications, Jenoptik offers high-performance optoelectronic components and modules as well as integrated solutions. They include complex components for head-up displays, innovative lenses for driver assistance systems and polymer optics for machine vision or augmented reality applications, the division also produces powerful, energy-efficient industrial LED lighting. In the area of industrial lasers for laser material processing, Jenoptik is active in the entire laser value creation chain.





PressRelease by

JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

Date: 11/16/2016 - 15:56

Language: English

News-ID 507529

Character count: 7152

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

Stadt: Jena





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease