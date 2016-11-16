'Sage urges Accountants to become indispensable to their clients' at Accountex

Jennifer Warawa, Former Accountant and EVP of Product Marketing at Sage shares with an audience of 1000 Accountants how success is becoming a 365 day-a-year strategic advisor

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- , the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, will address how relevancy alone won't sustain a practice at Accountex USA. Accountants must become indispensable, especially in the new political and economic environment.

Jennifer Warawa, an ex-accountant and EVP of Product Marketing at Sage, will deliver her keynote speech at 4:30 p.m. PST today. She will discuss the indispensable link that must exist between start-up and scale-up businesses and their accountants. She will also explore the need to champion Accountants as the compass that will help entrepreneurs navigate any storm and help business builders to protect themselves.

Sage Live for Accountants is the next-generation cloud accounting and practice management solution which offers customers general ledger, time and billing and client and project management capabilities -- all in one solution. From early 2017, new functionality in Sage Live for Accountants will allow firms to provide services to their clients that use Sage Live to help manage their business, enabled by seamless integration. Benefits include:

Use Sage Live for Accountants to link to Sage Live data

Single sign-on allows you to view and access client data

Get to work and start adding value quickly

Collaborate with your clients in a way that suits you both

Secure access and total separation of your firm's data, from that of your clients

"Becoming indispensable is the challenge I have set for today's Accountants. Being relevant will no longer sustain Accountants, they must delight their clients with products and services that elevate them to the status of strategic advisor," said Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Product Marketing at Sage. "The announcement today will help business builders and Accountants work smarter, while supporting Accountants in providing the level of service their clients need."

"We are committed to helping accountants increase the value of their services by embracing the cloud and digitizing their practice management. Sage Live will help accountants in North America to position themselves as the partner of choice for business builders and provide value to their practice and customers alike," said Ray Barlow, VP of Accountants solutions at Sage.

Please visit the in the Expo Hall at The Mirage in Las Vegas. To find out more about the products and services Sage provide to for Accountants please .

Sage is the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the UK 30 years ago and over 13000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries as they power the global economy. We reinvent and simplify business accounting through brilliant technology, working with a thriving community of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are active in supporting our local communities and invest in making a real difference through the philanthropy of the Sage Foundation.

