Sterling Natural Resource Center Kicks Off Project with a New Spin on Recycling

Hundreds of Supporters Celebrate the Launch of the New Project, Take Pledge to Recycle Water as Part of America Recycles Day

(firmenpresse) - SAN BERNARDINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Representatives of the (SNRC) joined with the Highland and San Bernardino community Tuesday to celebrate America Recycles Day with the Sterling Natural Resource Community Kick-Off event, Recycle Water, Too!, to launch the much-needed project. The event told a unique message during America Recycles Day: that water, as our most precious resource, should be recycled, too.

"Water is our most precious resource," said Doug Headrick, general manager of the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District (Valley District), the lead agency for the SNRC. "While people all over the nation today are doing their part to recycle bottles, cans and newspapers, this community is committed to recycling the most precious resource of all: water."

Hundreds of people came to the site of the future water reclamation plant to learn more about water recycling and the community benefits of the project. Many took a recycling pledge, while others marveled at an interactive display illustrating the process of water reclamation.

The Sterling Natural Resource Center, once built, will treat up to 10 million gallons of wastewater daily, allowing it to make its way into the Bunker Hill Basin where it will be stored for use in dry years. A community center with demonstration gardens, walking paths, water features and a picnic pavilion will provide meeting space for public and private events.

The SNRC provides a new source of water to prepare for future droughts. It helps to boost water independence and addresses environmental concerns surrounding the project by creating new habitat for the Santa Ana Sucker: establishing new habitat upstream where the fish can thrive.

The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District is working in cooperation with East Valley Water District on the SNRC. Both districts tout the project as being an important part of Southern California's solution to addressing the drought.

"The Sterling Natural Resource Center creates a new supply of water for our region," said East Valley Water District General Manager John Mura. "Not only does it promote our water independence, it creates new jobs, new educational opportunities, beautiful community gardens and meeting space, and it protects native species with the creation of new habitat farther upstream."

Tuesday's Recycle Water, Too! event was the latest in a series of efforts set up to include residents throughout the development of this project. Previous outreach has been done in small group settings and on a door-to-door basis.

For more information, "like" the Sterling Natural Resource Center on and visit .

The Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC) is an in-progress state-of-the-art facility in HIghland, California, that will provide a sustainable new water supply to boost the region's water independence. Capable of treating up to 10 million gallons a day, the SNRC recharges the local Bunker Hill Groundwater Basin and creates new opportunities for the surrounding community in the form of education and training, community space, neighborhood improvements, and new habitat for the Santa Ana Sucker fish. Located on North Del Rosa Drive between East Firth and East Sixth Streets in Highland, the SNRC is a project of the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District and treats wastewater generated within East Valley Water District's service area. For more information, visit .

San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District (Valley District) was formed in 1954 to import supplemental water. As a regional water provider they bring water into its service area through participation in the State Water Project (SWP) and manage groundwater storage within its boundaries. Valley District covers 353 square miles in southwestern San Bernardino County and serves a population of approximately 770,000. The District boundary spans the eastern two-thirds of the San Bernardino Valley, and the cities of San Bernardino, Colton, Loma Linda, Redlands, Rialto, Bloomington, Highland, Mentone, Grand Terrace, and Yucaipa.

East Valley Water District was formed in 1954 and provides water and wastewater collection services to more than 100,000 residents within the City of Highland and portions of both the City and County of San Bernardino. EVWD operates under the direction of a five-member elected Board. More information is available at .

