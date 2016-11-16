Seismic Ranked Number 83 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Seismic, the leading enterprise-grade sales enablement solution, today announced it ranked 83rd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Seismic grew 1,170 percent during this period.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America by an organization with as great a reputaion and tradition as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500," said Doug Winter, Seismic's CEO and co-founder. "Our growth is a direct result of our devotion to our customers' success and to providing them with the most robust sales enablement product on the market now and into the forseeable future."

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Seismic has seen triple-digit growth three years in a row, and the company is currently serving more than 200 customers worldwide, more than half of which have annual revenues exceeding $1 billion. Seismic's platform helps large enterprises deliver the right content to the right sales rep at the right time, and net retention for the company remains near 100 percent in large part due to an industry-standard product producing quantifiable results: After interviews with four Seismic customers, "The Total Economic Impact Of The Seismic Sales Enablement Platform," a May 2016 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Seismic, found for organizations deploying the company's sales enablement solution.

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

For more information on how Seismic is helping drive sales effeciency and marketing effectiveness at large enterprises, visit their site .

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Seismic's leading end-to-end sales enablement solution for enterprises increases sales efficiency and marketing effectiveness by delivering the right content at the right time. Seismic is the only sales enablement platform anchored by the award-winning LiveDocs® technology, which automates the creation of personalized sales materials within seconds, achieving personalization at scale and dramatically improving time spent selling and win rates. Seismic customers are customizing more than a million pieces of sales collateral per year, and real-time analytics provide unprecedented insight for marketing teams looking to gauge which content helps close deals. Headquartered in San Diego and with 210 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

For more information about Seismic's end-to-end sales enablement solution, please visit .

