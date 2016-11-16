Teem Scores "Current, powered by GE Partner Innovation Award" at GE's Minds and Machines 2016

Meeting Room Management Solution Employs Current's Predix Micro-services to Improve Workplace Productivity

(firmenpresse) - SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- , a developer of cloud-based meeting tools and analytics that aid in helping companies collaborate more effectively, was presented with the prestigious "Current, powered by GE Partner Innovation Award" at GE's annual premier industrial internet event, Minds + Machines 2016. The award is a reflection of Teem's advancement in integrating with Current and GE's Predix* to provide enhanced meeting room management solutions by increasing space efficiency.

Earlier this year, Teem announced a partnership with , powered by , that leverages Current's available technologies to help companies optimize workspace and improve workplace productivity. Through the integration of Current's microservices Teem utilizes Current's intelligent LED lights to scan building spaces and the Predix operating system to send real-time insights on the meeting rooms and offices being used to Teem's platform. The insights obtained provide companies with never-before-utilized analytics that help to maximize meeting room usability and keep buildings more energy efficient.

"Receiving the 'Current, powered by GE, Partner Innovation Award' is a true honor, as we consider both Current and GE well-respected and valuable partners," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of Teem. "We're very proud of the advancement we've made through our partnership and look forward to finding new ways to utilize Current's Micro-services to help companies work more efficiently and ultimately, be more productive."

Key features of the award-winning Teem and Current partnership include a building intelligence platform that provides detailed information about how offices work, sensor activated analytics that scan rooms to check attendees in and solutions that utilize long-lasting, ultra-efficient LEDs to maximize energy efficiency.

"Teem's innovative approach to integrating with Current has proven to be a strong advancement in the arena of meeting room solutions," said Dave Bartlett, CTO, Current, powered by GE. "This opens up significant improvements in the management of workspace and increases productivity amongst our clients and we are excited to present this award to Teem."

GE Minds + Machines is an annual gathering of a global community of GE customers, developers, partners, industry luminaries, and technology thought leaders focused on unveiling new learnings, opportunities, and outcomes of digital industrial transformation -- powered by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Teem is a cloud-based software and analytics platform for meeting management and analysis that helps companies maximize their workspace and enable their employees to work more efficiently. The platform provides employee-focused meeting tools and activity-driven insights, including eye-catching conference room displays, streamlined visitor management and detailed space use analytics that drive better decisions on space and facilities utilization. To date, the Salt Lake City-based startup has raised over $20 million in capital from NGP, GE, Google Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Zetta Venture Partners, Origin Ventures, Marc Benioff, Dave Elkington and Josh James, among others. The Teem display software is available on a variety of Apple iPad and Android tablets (requirements apply) as well as Marshmallow and Android Nougat operating systems. The platform integrates with many existing calendar systems, including Google Apps, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365. For more information on Teem, visit .

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. For more information visit: .

Contact:



Morgan Mathis



310-528-6306





More information:

http://teem.com



PressRelease by

Teem

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 16:14

Language: English

News-ID 507537

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teem

Stadt: SILICON SLOPES, UT





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease