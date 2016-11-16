GILUPI at the 6th Herbsttreffen AG Molekularpathologie

(PresseBox) - At the 6th Herbsttreffen AG Molekularpathologie in Karlsruhe, Germany, from 21th to 22th November 2016, GILUPI will be one of the exhibitors and sponsors of the event. The medical device company will be presenting its current product, the GILUPI CellCollector®, to an interested audience.

Liquid biopsy - isolating and analyzing circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from the blood of cancer patients - can provide additional information on prognosis of patients, treatment efficacy, resistance and molecular tumor evolution. Whereas CTCs represent the liquid phase of current tumor progression, cell free tumor DNA is apoptotic/necrotic cell material representing past cell death. CTC detection is challenging due to their extremely low frequency amongst millions of leucocytes and billions of red blood cells. The advanced GILUPI technology allows for the detection and characterization of CTCs combined with the proof of the malignant origin of the cells. The tumor cells are captured in vivo with high sensitivity and selectivity providing compelling and improved diagnostic use for personalized medicine, early diagnostic and clinical monitoring.

You are invited to visit our exhibition booth at the 6th Herbsttreffen AG Molekularpathologie. For further information on this congress, see http://www.pathologie-dgp.de/...



GILUPI GmbH is a medical device company founded in 2006 with focus on the development and production of innovative products for the in vivo isolation of rare cells from the blood circulation. Currently, the main focus of GILUPI is the diagnostics market for cancer.

Individual oncological targeted therapies become increasingly important in personalized medicine. The identification of the right drug for the individual patient is todays challenge in clinical practice. To address this medical need, the GILUPI CellCollector® is used to enrich rare cells by immune capture - i.e. directly "fishing" of CTCs in the patient's bloodstream. This methodology has proven to yield highest cell numbers and patient positivity rates in various cancer types. Applying diagnostic analyses ranging from immunostaining, DNA- and RNA-based methods, the isolated cells can be characterized and/or analyzed down to a molecular level.



The GILUPI CellCollector® is the first in vivo CTC isolation product worldwide that is CE approved.

For further information visit www.gilupi.com





