Local Bank Rings in Centennial Anniversary at NASDAQ

ESSA Bank & Trust receives honor of ringing NASDAQ closing bell in New York

(firmenpresse) - STROUDSBURG, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- In commemoration of their 100th anniversary, ESSA Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: ESSA) President and CEO Gary S. Olson will receive the honor of ringing the NASDAQ stock market closing bell in New York City on Wednesday, November 16th.

At the centennial celebration, Olson said, "It seems inconceivable to me that our little savings and loan has not just survived for 100 years, but has grown into one of the largest banks in Pennsylvania."

ESSA can most certainly add ringing the closing bell to their list of accomplishments. The New York Stock Exchange invited the first guest to signal the bells in 1956, a 10-year-old boy who won a television quiz show answering questions about the stock market. Since then, this action is recognized as an honor and symbol of lifetime achievement for corporations and celebrities alike.

This is the second time Olson will be ringing the closing bell on the market floor, the first visit being April 11, 2007 to celebrate their emergence into the stock market under the symbol "ESSA."

"It's truly an honor to return to New York to ring the closing bell, signaling another milestone in our company's history," said Olson. "This accomplishment would not exist without the dedication of our employees and loyalty of our customers over the last 100 years."

: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has total assets of $1.8 billion and has 26 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and suburban Philadelphia areas. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail financial services, financial advisory and asset management capabilities. ESSA Bancorp Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market (SM) under the symbol "ESSA".

PressRelease by

ESSA Bancorp

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 16:29

Language: English

News-ID 507540

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ESSA Bancorp

Stadt: STROUDSBURG, PA





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease