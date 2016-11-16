United Way Santa Cruz County Takes Nonprofit Fundraising to the Next Level with Apple Pay on its App and Website Developed by OneEach Technologies

Leading Provider of Digital Marketing Solutions Designs United Way Santa Cruz County App Featuring Secure Apple Pay Donations with a Single Touch

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- On the heels of a game-changing announcement by Apple that the company has now made Apple Pay available for all approved nonprofits, today introduced United Way's first nonprofit mobile app incorporating the new feature. Developed exclusively for , OneEach has leveraged its more than 17 years of providing digital marketing solutions to the nonprofit sector to develop a user-friendly mobile experience that allows secure and fast donations, building a bridge to a new generation of donors.

Individuals wishing to download the United Way Santa Cruz County App in the iOS App Store, should visit .

"We are thrilled to be the first United Way to accept contributions with Apple Pay on our mobile app and are confident our donors will find it to be an attractive option," said Keisha Frost, associate executive director of United Way of Santa Cruz County. "Constrained by limited resources, our mobile app developed by OneEach Technologies has already made our lives easier, and more importantly, it has made the lives of those we serve easier."

Earlier this year, OneEach was approached by United Way of Santa Cruz County to develop a mobile app, and the nonprofit soon became an early adopter of mobile engagement. Like numerous other United Ways across the country, they already had a OneEach United Way-branded website. With the incorporation of Apple Pay, United Way of Santa Cruz County is now in an ideal position to use its mobile app not only for engagement, but for providing an easier and more immediate solution for the community to contribute to its cause.

According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics (NCCS), giving by individuals makes up the vast majority of contributions by nonprofit organizations. on November 29 kicks off what many call the Giving Season, when people focus on their holiday and end-of-year donations. It is estimated that 80 percent of online contributions will be made during the last two months of the year and Apple Pay is now in place to help reach donors whenever or wherever they are.

"We're honored to have been selected to help United Way of Santa Cruz County develop United Way's first mobile app with Apple Pay, just in time for the prime donation season," said Tony Finneman, co-founder and CEO, OneEach Technologies. "With its website, outreach through texting and now, app with integrated Apple Pay, the organization is leading the way in digital engagement with its supporters."

For non-profit organizations of all sizes seeking to uniquely tell their story with limited resources, OneEach Technologies provides complete digital marketing solutions in a transparent and affordable pricing structure. Unlike single solution providers, OneEach is an international organization with over 17 years of experience, staffed with non-profit sector professionals. OneEach helps you stay on top of technology advancements that will increase your revenue and reach, and save you valuable time. For more information, please visit .

