Kaseya AuthAnvil Safeguards Microsoft Office 365 Customers

New integrated SSO, MFA, user-provisioning and risk-based network and application policy capabilities close critical business security holes in IAM

AuthAnvil Office 365

(firmenpresse) - New integrated SSO, MFA, user-provisioning and risk-based network and application policy capabilities close critical business security holes in IAM



LONDON, UK - November 16, 2016  Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the immediate availability of the latest release of Kaseya AuthAnvil on-demand. Delivering a new level of security all within a single identity and access management (IAM) solution, the technology now provides easy single sign on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA) and automated user provisioning for Microsoft Office 365.



Microsoft Office 365 commercial subscriptions have ballooned in 2016, up 40 percent from the previous year to 85 million subscribers. As companies around the world continue to embrace the shift to the cloud, millions of Microsoft Office 365 corporate users now have access to Kaseya AuthAnvils patented password management, MFA and SSO capabilities to further secure both employee and customer environments in the cloud.



SSO support for Office 365 adds one of the most popular business applications to Kaseya's growing library of thousands of applications supported by AuthAnvil. The technology provides end users with the simplicity and time savings of securely signing in once to access all applications without having to remember multiple passwords, accounts and login information. With its MFA capabilities, Kaseya AuthAnvil provides an added, easy-to-use layer of security to protect businesses from increasingly common password breaches at popular services and sites, such as LinkedIn, Dropbox, Yahoo and others. Kaseya's MFA supports common end-user devices, such as Apple iOS, Android phones and tablets, Windows 10 or the new U2F protocol, and meets the latest requirements of NIST 800-60 for mobile MFA, HIPAA, FFIEC and PCI standards.



Kaseya AuthAnvil goes beyond security, compliance and usability by automatically provisioning Office 365 user accounts as part of the authentication process. By directly tying into a companys existing Active Directory or other user directory, AuthAnvil can automate both Office 365 user provisioning and privileges assignment. As a result, IT administrators no longer have the burden of having to create user accounts and assign common services and privileges  such as SharePoint, OneDrive and mail.





Additionally, Kaseya introduces an industry-first with its risk-based network and application authentication process engine. This technology makes it simple for administrators to create fine-grained compliance controls for users, networks and applications. Using a simple, visual, policy interface, administrators can quickly and easily create authentication rules using a risk-based approach. Access can be controlled not only based on any user attribute, but also based on geo-location, time, type of network or individual application usage.



To learn more about the new Kaseya AuthAnvil release, please visit: www.authanvil.com.



Supporting Quotes

Microsoft Office 365 is at the heart of many of our customers businesses, as well as our own. So security is paramount for this application. AuthAnvils latest support for O365 is a game changer. The integration of single sign on, multifactor authentication and automatic user provisioning means our customers can trust that our own environment is as secure as possible, and that we have the capability and know how to safeguard theirs, said Bill Burke, CIO, Corporate IT Solutions. Plain and simple  AuthAnvil just works.



Its not easy to strike a balance between a seamless user experience and top notch security, but that is exactly what Kaseya AuthAnvil accomplishes, said Jason Shirdon, vice president of operations, Ease Technologies. With AuthAnvil, were able to comprehensively manage our IAM needs both efficiently and consistently. As an MSP, our clients rely on us to be security conscious, which is why we use AuthAnvil.



The growth of the cloud is in a historic phase right now, and Microsoft Office 365 is one of the leading drivers of this advancement. That said, security remains a leading concern for all organisations as corporate data increasingly resides outside IT firewalls. The latest release of Kaseya AuthAnvil locks down two key threat vectors to hybrid cloud environments: endpoint security and network access, said Mike Puglia, chief product officer for Kaseya. With Kaseya AuthAnvil, our multiple layers of security checks and balances ensure that access is limited to authorised users only, giving IT leaders peace of mind in the security of their corporate information.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Kaseya-AuthAnvil-Safeguards-Microsoft-Office-365-Customers



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 17:45

Language: English

News-ID 507542

Character count: 4977

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 16/11/2016



Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease