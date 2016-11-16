Cannabis Science Announces Initiation of Studies into Intravenous Therapy (IV) Transfer of CBD/THC Rich Extracts for Pulmonary Patients

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce that plans to initiate a long awaited medication study for Pulmonary Patients suffering from varying failing lung functions stemming from Cancers to Bronchitis and all in between respiratory ailments. "We expect it will begin as soon as the First Lab and Extraction site is completed and we think this will take place in this month of November," stated CEO and Co-founder Raymond C. Dabney.

One of Cannabis Science's goals along with medications are the delivery systems required and deemed to be the most beneficial to the patient. While medications in pill form and/or inhaled medications serve well for maintenance purposes and long term regimens, often times much of a medication's healing benefit is lost through the delivery method. While this does not diminish the need for these maintenance type and quick relief medications, a targeted method for more serious times of the targeted disease is not only required but a necessity.

When you introduce something into your body through an IV, whether it be a certain medication, blood or, in this case, CBD/THC extract, the item goes directly to the right side of the heart, from there it is pushed within a beat or two straight to the lungs then your blood distributes the item throughout the body. However, when this process is tweaked slightly, National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers have found that IV medications go through this same process, but get trapped when they arrive in the lungs. This may not be good news for someone who wishes to see those medications move on throughout the body, but for those looking to arrest or slow down the progression of the lung disease, it's a happy occurrence.

For sufferers of chronic lung disease, the lungs slowly function less and less efficiently and eventually stop working all together. It's the unfortunate truth that most lung diseases like COPD, interstitial lung disease and pneumoconiosis as well as lung cancers are not just chronic and progressive, but are likely terminal. With lung disease now established as the third leading cause of death in the United States, more people are looking for treatment options other than the traditional avenues of supplemental oxygen and known bronchodilators.

CBD/THC therapy by IV, while not a cure for lung disease, is one of the only methods that seeks to go directly to the problem area without potency loss to treat the disease itself. When CBD/THC is introduced directly and gets trapped in the lungs, the data suggests it goes to work immediately making healthy lung tissue work more efficiently and some studies show improvement in damaged tissue as well.

"While we here at Cannabis Science are committed to the development of cannabinoid cased medications in this relatively new modern time of medical marijuana applications for health benefits, we also realize the importance of method of delivery and the ability to target these medications to the problem areas," stated Mr. Dabney.

Cannabis Science is dedicated to being at the forefront of full service exploration of all uses of Cannabis Medications and the best delivery methods for those medications. There are years of exciting times ahead of Cannabis Science in this newly opening area of medications and the company is positioning itself and taking the necessary steps required to meet the ever growing demands and patient base that is building across our great nation.

While growth can be painfully slow at times the company urges investors and interested patients to research and educate themselves to Cannabis medications and the history that time after time has proven its medical use as a great tool in the battle against disease and pain.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannabis Science, Inc.



Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)



Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Investor Relations

Teresa Misenheimer



Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder



Tel:1-888-263-0832

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 16:33

Language: English

News-ID 507544

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cannabis Science, Inc.

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease